Norman, OK (73069)

Today

Sunshine this morning then scattered strong thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 89F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low around 65F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.