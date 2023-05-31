Argus Hamilton
Syndicated ColumnistHOLLYWOOD — God bless America, and how’s everybody?
The Department of Transportation and Highway Safety reports Americans experienced the heaviest Memorial Day weekend travel period in twenty years with over forty-three million Americans traveling either on the road or in the air. This is the day we honored the fallen. But enough about Bud Light stock.
The NFL last week released the 2023 schedule of games for all thirty-two teams featuring plenty of nationally televised games for teams with star quarterbacks. My last girlfriend broke up with me because she said I was too obsessed with football. I don’t get it, we were only together for half a season.
The Wall Street Journal reported Bill Gates was involved in an affair with a beautiful Russian bridge player while he was still married ten years ago. The Microsoft founder is now divorced and looking for love again. Bill Gates is so rich he recently purchased Match.Com and threw all the other guys off.
President Biden looked and sounded sharp Monday while meeting with reporters after services at Arlington Cemetery, where he answered all their questions without a gaffe. Biden says he likes to go for a swim in the White House pool in the morning to clear his mind. Sometimes it works a little too well.
Wall Street rallied on Friday on investor confidence that President Biden and Speaker McCarthy would reach a debt-ceiling deal via a budget compromise while the nation’s financial institutions held their breath. All the U.S. banks were closed on Memorial Day. Some were expected to re-open on Tuesday.
President Biden reached a budget deal with Speaker McCarthy but now both House Democrats and Republicans are willing to risk default rather than pass the deal. I recently learned that a gathering of baboons is called a congress. I find this highly insulting to the hard work and productivity of baboons.
House Democrats and Republicans debated bitterly over the twenty-hour work requirement for welfare as demanded by the GOP House budget hawks. I have an idea on what we should do with people who rely on government handouts and yet they refuse to do any work. We should kick them out of Congress.
Politico warned Democrats have a weak bench if Joe Biden can’t run for president in 2024. Hey, I think the Democrats could win with Hunter Biden. Comedians love the guy, he can go scandal-to-scandal with Trump, and he’s the only American alive who has a trade surplus with Ukraine and China.
The California State Senate in a historic vote last week voted to legalize psychedelic drugs like LSD and mushrooms. I only took LSD once and I wound up taking a long walk on the beach with my girlfriend. Then it wore off and I found myself dragging a mannequin around a Wendy’s parking lot.
Elon Musk spoke to the Tesla shareholders meeting last week amid a recent stock surge and he announced that Tesla will start advertising, in a major marketing switch. Safety questions about the Tesla quickly come to mind. If you hit somebody with an electric car, can they charge you with battery?
GOP candidate Ron DeSantis got off to a rocky start last week, opting to kickoff his presidential campaign with a Twitter interview. A static-plagued glitch muddled his message. To improve his communication with the electorate, DeSantis will broadcast his next campaign message over ham radio.
The Russian News Service reports that the president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, was just hospitalized in Moscow hours after he met with Putin. For his sake I hope his hospital room is on the first floor. That’s so when the FSB throws him out the window the only thing he might break is his arm.
President Biden was hit by a CNN poll on Friday that says two-thirds of Americans believe that a second Biden term would be disastrous for the country. The top issue concerning voters today is certainly no secret. When a recent poll asked Americans if inflation is affecting you, 320% answered yes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.