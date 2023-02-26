Any attention is good attention to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. At the State of the Union address, the Georgia Republican distinguished herself by shouting “liar” — and apparently a barnyard obscenity — at the president of the United States. To highlight the Chinese surveillance episode, she posed for photos holding a large white helium balloon.
Now, she’s calling for secession. Ho-hum.
She tweeted a call for a “national divorce” because “we need to separate by red states and blue states.” This cry for civil war was necessitated by “disgusting woke culture issues” and “the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies.”
There are a couple of problems with Greene’s casus belli. Greene herself comes from a blue-leaning state (it went for Biden and two Democratic U.S. senators), and red states actually take a lot more money from the federal government than they contribute. Also, her idea is not terribly creative.
Just last June, the Texas Republican Party approved a platform calling for a secession referendum. During the tea party’s heyday, then-Texas Gov. Rick Perry and then-Reps. Zach Wamp (Tenn.), Ron Paul (Texas) and Steve King (Iowa) all floated secession. Among those defending states’ right to secede back then was Nikki Haley, now a GOP presidential candidate, CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski reports.
But though secession talk is unoriginal, there is something different about Greene’s gambit. That’s because House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has elevated her to influence in the House.
He has restored her committees and forgiven her talk of violence and of Jewish space lasers, and he now reportedly says, “I will never leave that woman.” So, if Greene secedes, McCarthy apparently will have to leave the Union with her.
McCarthy, thinking ahead, has made it easier for seceding states to prevail in this second civil war. Without consulting the Capitol police chief, the House sergeant-at-arms or even fellow GOP leaders, he just handed over more than 41,000 hours of Capitol security-camera footage from Jan. 6, 2021, to Fox News host Tucker Carlson. (It was apparently a surrender McCarthy made to extremists to win the speakership.)
That could give would-be secessionists the benefit of insider knowledge of the vulnerabilities in the Capitol’s defenses and show them how future attacks on the U.S. seat of government could succeed.
It’s an — advantage Robert E. Lee never had.
A few honorable Republicans spoke out against Greene’s secession talk; Utah’s governor, Spencer Cox, called it “destructive and wrong and — honestly — evil.” Good for him.
But there have always been cranks in American politics who say reckless things. What’s destructive, wrong and honestly evil about this moment is that McCarthy has promoted the secessionist Greene and other extremists (such as those who demanded he release the security footage) to positions of power.
