Dana Milbank
Syndicated ColumnistWASHINGTON — The MAGA Republicans’ opposition was categorical. It was also scatological.
Many of the same House GOP extremists who nearly denied Kevin McCarthy the speakership did their utmost last week to tank the bipartisan debt and budget agreement he struck with President Biden.
Rep. Chip Roy (Tex.) wanted colleagues to know “what a turd-sandwich this ‘deal’ is.”
Rep. Dan Bishop (N.C.) told me and other reporters that the hard-liners needed “to fix this s- — sandwich.”
Rep. Byron Donalds (Fla.), at a news conference, declared it “crap.”
And Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) said she needed sides and a dessert in order “to eat [this] s- — sandwich.”
But this time, McCarthy didn’t cower and cave. He made these vulgarians clean their plates. He told the right-wing hooligans to stuff it, and he took his debt compromise to the House floor — where something remarkable happened Wednesday night.
More than two thirds of Republicans stuck with McCarthy, leaving the 71 GOP holdouts isolated. At the same time, nearly 80 percent of Democrats voted for the package, putting more D’s than R’s in the yes column and lifting the bill to passage by a lopsided 314-117.
Watching from the gallery, I felt more hopeful about our politics than I had in some time. For a brief, glorious (and probably fleeting) moment, the madness had stopped.
McCarthy discovered that, if he’s willing to be reasonable, Democrats will lend him their support. He also proved that the Trumpian forces within his party can be sidelined — if sensible Republicans would only show some courage.
All of the usual forces of destruction on the right were aligned against the debt-and-budget deal and, by logical extension, in favor of default: Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and the rest of the Fox Industrial Complex; Ron DeSantis; the House Freedom Caucus; Heritage Action; and the Club for Growth; former Trump aides Stephen Bannon, Peter Navarro and Russell Vought. Donald Trump himself, though he went quiet as the vote neared, told Republicans they should default rather than budge from their original absurd demands for $4.8 trillion in deficit reduction and the repeal of much of Biden’s agenda.
Instead, McCarthy accepted a modest $1.5 trillion in projected savings over 10 years and left Biden’s agenda intact while agreeing that there would be no more debt limit hostage-taking before the next elections. Most Republicans tolerated the compromise, and Democrats leaped at it.
“This is fabulous,” McCarthy replied at a post-vote news conference when The Post’s Leigh Ann Caldwell asked him to square the overwhelming Democratic support with his claims that Democrats got “nothing” in the negotiations. “This is one of the best nights I’ve ever been here,” he went on with exaggerated cheer. “I thought it would be hard. I thought it would be almost impossible just to get to 218 [votes]. Now, I found there’s a whole new day here.”
Of course, there’s an obvious explanation for why Democrats, who had been quiet about their intentions, voted en masse for the bill. As Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) told Bloomberg’s Erik Wasson after the vote: “Now we are allowed to say it: We rolled them.”
That was the view of the House Freedom Caucus, whose members gathered outside the Capitol on Tuesday to denounce the accord as an “insult,” a “violation” and “un-American,” in the views of Rep. Ralph Norman (S.C.).
“Trillions and trillions of dollars in debt for crumbs,” protested Rep. Scott Perry (Pa.), chair of the Freedom Caucus.
Added Rep. Andrew Clyde (Ga.), wearing an AR-15 pin on his tie with the barrel pointed at his head: “It’s a win for Washington.”
The assembled murmured their agreement when Donalds complained that “this bill keeps all of Joe Biden’s policy, all of Joe Biden’s spending intact.”
McCarthy faced a choice in the debt ceiling negotiations: save the country from economic calamity or protect his own job. It’s not clear whether he made a conscious decision or whether, as Democrats and House Freedom Caucus members suspect, he simply got bested in the negotiations. Whatever the motive, he did the right thing for the country.
And now, sure enough, the MAGA crowd wants to hobble, if not terminate, his speakership. But the renegades start in a weak position.
Some real good could come of this moment if McCarthy learns from it that he has the power to defeat the MAGA wing nuts, who now appear fewer and less powerful than they once did. This week provided Republicans with a road map to escape from Trumpism. The only excuse not to use it is cowardice — or complicity.
