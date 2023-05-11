Norman, OK (73069)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Some of the storms may become severe. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High around 80F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.