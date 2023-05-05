Just eight weeks after I bought a place in the Virginia countryside, I was busted by the light police.
First came an email from somebody who lives across the valley from me. "Your new place has a lot of intense white, all-night exterior illumination that I don't recall before," he wrote. "From our front windows, it sort of looks like the scene in 'E.T.' where the spaceship has landed."
I apologized, explaining that I had merely turned on the existing exterior lights of the home, which had been vacant, and therefore dark, for months. I said I would install some new bulbs that brighten only when motion is detected, and I thought the matter closed.
Two weeks later, I got another email. The guy across the valley had turned me in to the "Dark Sky Committee" of the Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection. The committee wrote to say it had been made aware of my lighting and it was prepared to send a representative to my home to "help you figure out your best options" to darken the mood.
I fought for my right to light. "I won't be bullied," I told a member of the committee. Happily, I remain a free man today and have thus far avoided a dark cell in lighting jail.
It was an annoying welcome to my new community - but in retrospect, I'm grateful to the Dark Sky Committee. Its members have no authority (there's no law restricting my lumens), but they were persuasive. It turns out my lights weren't doing much harm to neighbors, but they were doing a whole lot of harm to other living things.
Night skies have been getting nearly 10 percent brighter per year over the past decade, American and German researchers reported in January, a doubling in brightness every eight years. The dramatic growth of LED lights, and the bluish, short-wavelength light they give off, compounds the "skyglow" effect of light pollution. Light-polluted skies cover an estimated 80 percent of the world's population and 99 percent of the U.S. and European populations, another international group of researchers found several years ago. Here in North America, 80 percent of us can no longer see the Milky Way when we look at the night sky.
That's a shame for humanity. But it's much worse for the insects, birds, reptiles and mammals that have had their ecosystems disrupted by the sudden change. In the evolutionary blink of an eye, artificial light has altered migration, mating, foraging, pollination and predation rhythms that developed over eons. Light pollution isn't as severe an ecological threat as climate change or habitat loss, but it's accelerating the decline of many animal populations.
And, unlike climate change and habitat loss, this problem has a cheap and painless fix: Just turn down the damn lights.
I asked Torney Van Acker, a retired engineer on the Dark Sky Committee, to visit my home one night for a demonstration. With my "E.T."-spaceship lights on, we stood outside and he aimed his light meter at the zenith. Using a measure of brightness called "magnitude per square arc-second," the brightest, Monday-Night-Football night sky is about 16 mpsas, and the darkest sky, with zero light pollution, is 22. The sky above my home scored 18.65 - what you'd expect in a brightly lit suburb.
We turned the lights off and the darkness score shot up to 21.23 - that's (BEG ITAL)100 times darker(END ITAL) than before, Van Acker said, and typical of a rural night sky. Though there was a crescent moon and still a faint glow in the West from the setting sun, thousands of stars revealed themselves as our eyes adjusted. The Big Dipper pointed us to the North Star and to Deneb, which led us to Vega and the Lyra constellation in the northeastern sky, from which a shooting star, part of the Lyrid meteor shower, streaked above us. The Milky Way formed a river from horizon to horizon.
"You've got a good sky," Van Acker remarked. I felt oddly flattered - and suddenly protective of it.
This was the sky humans took for granted for almost all of our history. In 1901, the conservationist John Muir wrote that "the floods of light from the stars . . . must always be wild, for man can change them and mar them hardly more than can the butterflies."
He was wrong. Man found a way to blot out the floods of light from the stars.
In the capital, I can see perhaps a dozen. Outside of Maine and West Virginia, it's "about the darkest corner of the East Coast," Van Acker tells me.
"Dark" is a bit of a misnomer. On this night, the sky bursts with starlight. In the West, Venus and the Seven Sisters dazzle. Overhead, Ursa Major and Leo sparkle. And every now and then, another Lyrid meteor streaks out of the northeast, at 29 miles per second.
When the ancients gazed heavenward, they saw much the same sky. Ptolemy mapped the same constellations. The Chinese recorded their observation of the Lyrid meteor shower more than 2,700 years ago.
Will we be among the last to see such wonders before a haze of man-made blue light conceals the night sky from future generations? We owe it to them, and to all creatures that depend on the dark, not to let that happen.
