President George W. Bush could not have foreseen how successful the outcome would be when he told aides in 2002 he wanted a “game changer” to fight the scourge of HIV/AIDS in Africa and elsewhere. But that is what he accomplished with the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, or PEPFAR, which he launched in 2003. It is credited with having saved more than 25 million lives.
It makes little sense that this public health achievement is being disrupted by political wrangling on Capitol Hill. Rep. Christopher H. Smith (R-N.J.), a longtime backer of PEPFAR, is threatening to block a five-year reauthorization to make a tangential point about abortion funding, and some conservative groups are vowing to count the issue in their scoring of members’ voting records — which means supporting the program could be used as a weapon against them.
The current authorization expires Sept. 30. A failure to reauthorize PEPFAR would not immediately curtail the provision of drugs and health-care services to those suffering from AIDS, but it would undermine the structure of what has been a signature U.S. foreign policy success. A short-term reauthorization is far from ideal.
PEPFAR has spent more than $100 billion to fight AIDS across more than 50 countries. It has enjoyed broad bipartisan support in Congress.
According to KFF, a health policy organization, PEPFAR is the largest global health program devoted to a single disease, and it helped change the trajectory of the HIV epidemic. ...
Smith, who chairs a key foreign affairs panel overseeing PEPFAR, sent a letter to colleagues in Congress complaining that President Biden has “hijacked” PEPFAR “to promote abortion on demand” through what he calls “bad actor nongovernment organizations” that provide abortion services. Although PEPFAR is barred by U.S. law from supporting abortion, some organizations working with PEPFAR provide abortion services backed by separate funding. Smith is seeking restoration of the GOP’s “Mexico City policy,” which would bar foreign organizations that receive U.S. funding from supporting abortion access. Smith’s letter froze progress on the reauthorization, The Post’s Dan Diamond reported.
Smith surely can find another venue or legislative vehicle to fight the abortion battle. PEPFAR should not be disrupted by such politicking. ...
