Eighty years ago last week, the first group of aviation students arrived at the Naval Air Station Norman for flight training.
The 18 young men had spent the previous weeks in North Carolina doing physical training under the tutelage of legendary football coaches.
More flying cadets arrived in the next few weeks until the first class of 800 was achieved. Every three months, another 800 trainees would arrive.
The graduates who passed moved on to more advanced Navy flying schools before getting orders for wartime missions.
The federal bureau of aeronautics sent a representative to the Norman base’s opening. A news report at the time quoted Capt. A.C. Read, commanding officer of the Naval aviation School at Pensacola, Florida.
“In getting this fine training center here at Norman, you will be enabled to do a big part toward winning the war,” Read said. “I want to commend the Navy officers in charge for finding this grand site for the school where there is plenty of room for expansion, which I understand is going to happen later on.”
“Later on” happened quickly. As local contractors were rushing the building of the temporary buildings on the Naval Air Station, more contractors began construction of buildings, roads and infrastructure south of the University of Oklahoma for the Naval Technical Training Center.
There, machinists, mechanics and nursers were trained to keep planes flying and hospitals staffed.
The influx of Navy personnel bathed Norman in a sea of white uniforms. Downtown movie theaters and cafes were overflowing with young sailors. Our population of 11,000 in 1940 nearly doubled overnight.
To its credit, the military drilled additional water wells, added shore patrol officers and paved roads on and adjoining the two bases.
Roads on the South Base, now home to the University’s research park, still bear Naval names like Constitution, Merimac and Monitor.
While the roads remain, only a few of the Navy’s “temporary” buildings remain.
The Optimist Gym, once the Navy’s drill hall with prized oak floors, recently got a new roof.
A couple of South Base buildings are still used by the university’s landscape and maintenance crews.
Building 92, on the south side of Reaves Park, is where thousands of Norman kids played indoor sports. That local landmark is long gone.
The bases were closed after the war, but the Navy reactivated the South Base during the Korean War. The Navy finally pulled out in 1959, according to “Norman’s Navy Years, 1942-1959,” by Sue Schrems and Vernon Maddux.
Then the tug-of-war began over who would receive the remaining buildings and prime land near the airport and south of the university.
Schrems and Maddux, writing on behalf of the Cleveland County Historical Society, said the university received the airport and surrounding buildings and about 1,500 acres.
The city received the drill field, which became Reaves Park, the Great Oak Recreation Hall, the pool and the sewage system.
The university also received the deed to 47 buildings and the golf course, which was developed during the Navy’s hiatus from Norman from 1946 to 1952.
