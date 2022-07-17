The art-deco design of the nearly two dozen small buildings that made up the Norman courts on the corner of Porter Avenue and Robinson Street were most inviting to Highway 77 travelers.
The 85-room tourist court opened to much fanfare in fall 1939. In news clippings, the operators touted air-conditioned, carpeted rooms complete with venetian blinds and comfortable chairs.
Telephones, tiled bathrooms, bell boys, maids and the convenience of room service were all included in the $2 per night rooms.
The quaint little tourist court became even more intriguing to me after learning that one of Oklahoma’s most famous kidnappings ended on that very corner a few years before the enterprise opened.
• • •
It began on a hot July evening 1933 during a card game on the back porch of Oklahoma City oilman Charles F Urschel’s Heritage Hills home. His wife, Berniece, bid two hearts just as two men with submachine guns burst through the door.
The scene, described in the book, “100 Oklahoma Outlaws, Gangsters, and Lawmen, 1839-1939,” introduces Oklahoma to George F. Barnes and his accomplice Albert Bates. Barnes would soon be known to the world as “Machine Gun Kelly.”
In time, the one-time bootlegger who turned to kidnapping wealthy Americans, would catapult to J. Edgar Hoover’s FBI Public Enemy No. 1 list.
• • •
The story, as told by a former Norman police officer to another former officer and then told to me, claims after the $200,000 ransom was received, the kidnappers decided to drive Urschel back home to Oklahoma City from where he was being held captive in Texas.
Two Norman officers on the corner of Main Street and Highway 77 spied the “big, fancy car” driving north on the highway occupied by men in suits. The officers did not pursue but later got a call to contact a subject at Robinson and Porter.
That subject was the unharmed Ursell, who was let out of the car, as the kidnappers decided he was close enough to his home in Oklahoma City.
• • •
Llewelyn Morris Humphreys, known to his underworld associates as “The Hump” or “The Camel,” married a Cleveland County woman in 1921. They spent time at a home they built on the south side of what is now State Highway 9. Humphreys changed his first name to Murray in honor of a judge who took the lad under his wing after early scrapes with the law in Al Capone’s Chicago.
When things got hot after a crime involving Humphreys, he simply left Chicago for the country life in eastern Cleveland County. Humphreys’ marriage to Mary Clementine Brendle helped him blend into the upper class, according to the book, “Haunted Norman,” from local author Jeff Provine.
• • •
As Prohibition wound down, Humphreys turned his sights on labor unions. He served 18 months in prison for tax evasion but returned to the country life upon release. It was in the 1930s when he built the native stone home that stands today.
He and Mary divorced but remained friends until he died. In May 1965, he was ordered to testify before a Chicago grand jury investigating organized crime. That gave him good reason to come back to Oklahoma.
FBI agents arrested him on June 27, 1965, at the Norman train station.