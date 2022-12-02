My seventh-grade social studies teacher in Holdenville was a character.
Mrs. Grace Harrison was walking history. Her husband had been a member of the Territorial Legislature and helped draft the state Constitution.
Mrs. Harrison had lived through the Great Depression and Dust Bowl years. Per her status as an icon in Holdenville, she could teach whatever she wished, or so my father opined.
The focus of our seventh-grade class: conservation.
My original reaction was negative — better that we learn about the Wild West — but I came to appreciate her wisdom in educating her charges about the land, and our responsibilities toward it.
Maybe that background explains my interest in experiments being conducted by Dr. Bob Nairn and his CREW (Center for Restoration of Ecosystems and Watersheds) at the University of Oklahoma.
The objective of these experiments: “To evaluate treatment wetlands as a nature-based solution for water quality improvement in municipal wastewater and urban stormwater runoff to provide sustainable, cost-effective and publicly acceptable options for the City of Norman and related partners.”
These experiments are being conducted in partnership with Norman Utility’s Water Reclamation Facility and in cooperation with the National Science Foundation and the United States Bureau of Reclamation.
I visited the site of these experiments on a very cold and windy Friday morning.
These experiments utilize small tubs, dubbed “mesocosms,” which are outdoor experiments systems that mimic larger ecosystems, allowing examination of natural environments under controlled conditions.
In English: 52 drainable stock tanks are filled with various soils and plants. Two tanks serve as a “plant nursery.”
Of the remaining tanks, source water is treated wastewater from the Reclamation Facility (25 tanks), with urban stormwater runoff serving as water source for the remaining (25) tanks.
The experiments are further broken down as follows: free water (surface), planted; free water (surface) unplanted; subsurface flow planted; subsurface flow unplanted; and open water controls (no vegetation).
Measurements will be taken on water retention in various media, affect of shading, affect of aeration, biological productivity (through vegetation), etc.
Still confused? Observation and analyses looks to measure the affects of various wetlands (as characterized in the various tanks) on physical, chemical and biological processes.
If the proposition that wetlands have the power to clean water is valid, these experiments will help define the process.
Put another way, the natural processes being replicated can remove nutrient contamination, other pollutants and suspended sediment from our water supply.
Results have the potential to influence just how we treat wastewater/stormwater, and at what expense.
Looking across the street from the above described experiments, you cannot miss a recently installed solar array.
Chris Mattingly (aka “The Great Mattingly”) arranged a brief tour. Some specifics: this $5 million project is intended to offset approximately $270,000 of Norman’s $1 million per year electric bill for both water treatment and water reclamation facilities (a solar array also exists at the water treatment plant).
Escalating costs for electricity could result in a faster return on investment.
During the tour, I asked about things such as warranties and potential for damage.
Answer: the arrays are insured against wind and hail damage and are warrantied for 25 years by the manufacturer. Projected cumulative savings to Norman over these 25 years: approximately $1.5 million.
In addition, the recent “Inflation Reduction Act” may facilitate a potential refund of up to 30% of the total project.
One more thing: Norman was liable for a fine for violation of a Department of Environmental Quality consent order.
In lieu of this fine, Norman agreed to the installation of solar panels atop the building containing ultraviolet filtering equipment. This was a separate project from the larger solar farm; cost to Norman was $80,000.
If I were still in that seventh-grade class, but with the knowledge I’ve a gained over the years, and with the potential benefits of the projects outlined above in mind, I would be in a good position to answer a test question about care of the land.
We’re not perfect, but we’ve come a long way from the days when we abused precious resources. I believe Mrs. Harrison would approve.
