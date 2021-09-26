Veteran educator Richard Zielinski has lived in Norman longer than he did in any of his four previous academic stints. Shortly after arriving at the University of Oklahoma 13 years ago, he planted the seed of forming a philharmonic orchestra for Norman.
It was a tall order for a community of about 100,000. Few small cities could support such an undertaking. He had help from banker Chuck Thompson, School Superintendent Joe Siano, insurance man Andy Paden and this newspaper’s ink supply. All were passionate about getting it started and sustaining it through the years.
On Saturday, the Norman Philharmonic will open its 11th season with a 3 p.m. concert at McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church, where Zielinski also serves as music director. Other shows are planned Jan. 14, Jan. 17 and May 20.
• • •
“Norman is a very special place,” he said over lunch at Midway Deli, where the outside diners all seem to know his name. “I just feel blessed to be part of it. I have lived in five different university communities, and I’ve lived here the longest. My hat’s off to the community.”
Over the years, Zielinski has produced and conducted upward of 60 to 70 Norman Philharmonic concerts. Many of the musicians are founding members and have hung with them throughout the years.
“I’d say 80 percent of the musicians have hung in there. They believe in our dream of bringing vibrant chamber music to middle America,” he said.
• • •
The pandemic hit them hard, as it did nearly all arts organizations.
But the Philharmonic is a survivor. Music, Zielinski said, can be a healing force that brings communities together.
“It makes us sit. Not talk — just listen. It’s beautiful,” he said.
• • •
“We want to reach out to people. Music can unite a community,” Zielinski said.
Unlike most other pursuits, music is non-political.
“A chord is either in tune or it’s not. There is no political discussion about music,” he said.
Saturday’s concert will include the familiar classics, including Mozart’s “Jupiter” Symphony, Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 and Handel’s Organ Concerto No. 1.
“It won’t be too long. Maybe an hour and a half. I’ve got a few surprises, too,” he said. “Right now, we need some activity that can bring us together. We need to get in harmony soon.”