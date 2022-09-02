It was music to our ears learning that the Norman Philharmonic is celebrating a dozen seasons of performances.
The 2022-2023 set of recitals will begin with a “Remembrance Concert” at 3 p.m. Sept. 11 at McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church, 419 S. University Blvd.
Norman Philharmonic is a symphony orchestra led by music and artistic director Richard Zielinski, Ph.D.
He brought a vision to life that’s composed of four goals: to perform works from antiquated to modern, to pay American composers to write new works, to insist on topflight everything and to light musical flames within children by example.
By all counts, Zielinski has achieved these ambitious program goals working through A to Z Productions Inc.
The amiable gentleman, who also is the University of Oklahoma’s director of choral activities and chairperson of graduate choral studies, was asked to reflect on these last several years.
“I’m really proud of the city and people of Norman,” Zielinski said, “the folks who really got behind the project my second year here and believed in this vision of a chamber orchestra that would not only do classical repertoire but also a Howard Hanson (1896-1981) organ concerto, like we’ll be doing Sept. 11.
“I’m so thankful for the people who not only helped me administratively start this and make into a 501c3 but also the people who have supported it financially.”
Those include nine national, state and city arts organizations, banks, family foundations, individuals in the community and the Chickasaw Nation.
“Financial support, coming to concerts and being engaged in making this part of their routine throughout the year,” he said. “We’re doing it in concert halls, schools and out in the park. It’s a dream come true.”
That’s a dream come true for a man who also is in his 15th year as artistic director and conductor of the 45-year-old Classical Music Festival Eisenstädter Sommerakademie, hosted in Eisenstadt, Austria.
Having that annual gig in a tiny burg that Joseph Haydn put on the map has to be more than a little dreamy.
“Sometimes in arts organizations, you can get really locked into a certain kind of brand in the way that they want you to do things,” Zielinski said. “Either it’s classical, pop or music theater, but with this orchestra and town, they love the variety we’ve built. We weren’t going to be another Oklahoma City Philharmonic. They do a great job, but this was going to be more cutting edge.
“We’re going to do the classical chamber music, but we’re also going to do things that the musicians don’t get to play. They love that we’re doing more Haydn, more contemporary and focusing on American composers. I’m very thankful for the experience.”
The season’s debut concert will have a special repertoire because of its performance date, Sept. 11, the 21st anniversary of horrific terrorist attacks on the U.S.
“This is a special concert with pieces that are about light, illumination and hope,” Zielinski said. “Some are about tragedy, so there will be a variety of music, but the focus is that we all remember.
“There are memories we have that fall into two categories: positive ones and tragic ones. Tragedies that happen to communities can pull us together. 9/11 did unite us and brought us together for a while. There is light, hope and love, and that’s how we get through tragedies such as mass shootings.”
The “Remembrance Concert” will include Haydn’s Symphony No. 44 in E minor, “Trauer” (Mourning), Hanson’s Concerto for Organ, Strings and Harp with organist Stephen Wurst and Morton Lauridsen’s “Lux Aeterna,” featuring the Zielinski Singers Oklahoma.
Zielinski described the musical progression as one from tragedy into light that’s both emotional and healing.
“It’s about remembering the things we go through,” he said. “Some days are darker than others, but we always have to search for the light, create it and live in it.”
In 2005, Zielinski formed a choral ensemble called the Zielinski Singers when he was living and working in Florida. Now, the Sooner state has a similar group named just for this city. It’s another Zielinski dream, which includes a vision for being Grammy winners.
“I wanted to develop a professional choir in Oklahoma,” he said. “This is the right time and the right piece. We’re only doing four rehearsals. The singers are getting paid, as will the orchestra, which is kind of different because it’s often volunteer. They’re very serious about it.
“I have wonderful choirs at McFarlin and OU, but this is a more professional group. They’re a lot of professors and music ministers from around the area. I’m very thankful I even have the opportunity to do this.”
Zielinski Singers Oklahoma is 36 voices strong.
“The sound will be magnificent,” he said.
Subsequent concerts in the season will feature Chickasaw composer Jerod Tate Nov. 17, a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Jan. 16 and a Beethoven and Mozart extravaganza June 1. For details, visit normanphil.com.
