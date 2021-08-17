NYSA Registration and Masking Policy
Editor, The Transcript:
Good Morning,
I say morning because it is shortly after midnight on a Friday night (Saturday morning?), and I sit here worrying about what will happen if my child continues to play soccer recreationally for NYSA this season.
Right now, the City of Norman is experiencing an alarmingly high increase in COVID-19 cases, especially in children who cannot receive the vaccine yet.
I'm not going to get into the cases that are spreading in adults that are vaccinated and not vaccinated, because right now, what we need to focus on is protecting the children who have no one to protect them but the adults in their lives who need to do the right thing and set their petty differences aside and do what is best for the public health.
We started back to practice this week, and my child was the only one who was masked at his practice. He is 10, he is the oldest on his team, which means no one on his team is eligible to get the vaccine.
While, yes, I am vaccinated, I have an 18-month-old nephew who I want to protect. I have elderly family members who even though they are vaccinated, this virus is still killing people who are vaccinated.
This is why I am begging you to please enact and ENFORCE a mask policy for your complex, your staff, your coaches and your players. You are one of the leading youth organizations in Norman, if not the state.
You can lead by example and show the children of our city what true compassion looks like.
This isn't about political parties; this isn't about who is right and who is wrong. This is about public health and trying to end this pandemic before we lose any more innocent lives.
Sincerely,
A Concerned Mother