My first impression regarding OG&E’s corporate culture was formed over the most innocent of circumstances. Our kids and now grandkids play in our cul-de-sac and, frequently, the playing goes on way past dark.
Particularly on those unseasonably warm January evenings, street baseball or riding bikes won’t end with dusk at 5:30 p.m. The playing will keep going on and on — that is unless the street light is burned out.
We have a street light in front of our next door neighbor’s house. It illuminates our cul-de-sac, and it’s bulb occasionally burns out.
I’ve lived in this house, in this cul-de-sac, under this street light for over 30 years now. I don’t know how many times that bulb burned out, but it’s more than a few.
It became a joke and the subject of a friendly over-and-under bet between me and my neighbor.
“How long do you think it’s going to take OG&E to replace the light bulb this time?” I would ask Glenn with a smile on my face.
He would say “the over-and-under is eight months.”
Being the optimist, I would take the under, inevitably losing my bet with Glenn for a Coke or a milkshake, because it seemed to always take nine months.
This scenario begged the question: How can it take so long to change a light bulb?
I know OG&E has light bulbs. I know they have hard working women and men capable of replacing them.
It also makes one wonder, if they are deferring maintenance right before our eyes, what is happening behind the scenes?
Brownouts had been occurring in downtown Norman for years, and despite years of calling for action from OG&E to fix the problem — nothing happened.
Per OG&E, (Norman Transcript, Jan. 12) they have “invested $23 million in grid infrastructure in Norman over the last five years.”
Do you know what happened five years ago? City council decided to let Norman’s OG&E franchise agreement expire.
This $23 million expenditure after the expiration is not a coincidence.
The brownouts and lack of infrastructure improvements in the downtown OG&E electrical substation were two of the main reasons the city council cited in letting the franchise agreement expire five years ago.
Investment according to them — routine maintenance according to me — has since been performed and, “shazam,” no more brownouts.
But would that “investment” have occurred without the council’s action to let the franchise agreement expire? I say no way.
One of the things I love about Oklahoma and Oklahomans is familism: the commitment to family over self. This defines us as Oklahomans and Normanites. If you live in Norman, if you live in Oklahoma, you’re family and we take care of family.
I don’t blame the insane length of time it takes to change a light bulb or perform maintenance on the receptionist at OG&E.
I don’t blame it on the OG&E folks in the field. I have no doubt they are like me: Oklahomans who would bend over backward to help another. In fact, I know they are.
However, I do blame OG&E senior management and the corporate culture they have established — the culture that consistently has been deferring maintenance, not upgrading infrastructure, not burying the lines and not replacing the light bulbs for decades now. Oh, and not paying cities what they deserve for their business.
But thank goodness they have been paying the millionaires who own the Thunder a fat juicy corporate sponsorship.
We don’t need to replace the lightbulbs, but those Thunder millionaires need their sponsorship money.
If you can’t tell, I’m being sarcastic now. This is one of those situations so absurd, if you don’t laugh you cry.
Tuesdays landslide loss of the OG&E “franchise agreement” is the culmination of a century’s worth of putting profits over people.
I believe it’s the first time one of these cookie-cutter franchise agreements have been voted down by a municipality, the first time the status quo has been challenged directly by the voters.
The next question is “What now?”
There were all the veiled threats from OG&E’s vast and expensive group of PR drones, surrogates and talking heads — the veiled threats of discontinued service, the threats of not paying Norman it’s “franchise fee.”
Will they do it? Will they turn the electricity off?
Will they quit paying Norman it’s fee? I dare them.
Will they have the courage? No, they won’t. Why? Norman is a spark. You are a spark. The question is, will that spark start a prairie fire? Will other cities follow Norman’s example and vote down their “franchise agreement”? Will Wall Street take notice and look poorly upon their next round of corporate debt issuance? Will The Wall Street Journal notice and cast a shadow upon them that might shake up stockholder confidence and reflect poorly on the price of their stock?
Hmmm, what will they do?
I bet they do nothing.
They are going to sit quietly and hope for the best. That’s what the cat does when caught with the canary.
They won’t risk drawing more attention or stoking the flames.
What should they do? An Oklahoma corporation born of familism would go to the legislature and demand change. They can do it. They have the tools, but like the light bulb, they won’t use them. An Oklahoma corporation that cares for family above itself would fix its broken corporate culture, but that’s not going to happen, either.
Wait a minute here. What am I saying? I’m an optimist!. My head is telling me nothing will change, but my heart believes in you. You have provided the spark. You have started the prairie fire. Because of you, my heart has now convinced my head that change is on the horizon.
Norman is going to lead the way — the way to a new business model for all utilities in Oklahoma, a new business model that puts people first ahead of corporate profits, stock buybacks and multimillion-dollar salaries.
You are the spark that is starting a prairie fire, and I believe. I believe other municipalities will join the challenge. I believe we will find out if our electric rates are unjustifiably too high. I believe it’s a fair question for the Norman City Council to ask OG&E for an exact accounting of the profit on electricity sales in Norman.
I believe it’s fair to ask OG&E to open their books. I believe it’s fair to ask them to pay us more for our business.
So, charge on, Norman. I believe in you, and kudos for leading the way for the state of Oklahoma again.
