From the establishment of a government for Oklahoma Territory in what is now western Oklahoma, and from the beginning of the reservations held by various Indian tribes in what is now eastern Oklahoma, known as “Indian Territory,” these two areas were governed separately as part of the United States.
Neither was a state, of course, but because the two territories were merged into one state in 1907, it is widely presumed that the two territories were intended from the beginning to become a single state. Actually, for many years following the first land run on April 22, 1889, this merger was resisted both by most tribes in the East and by many of the people who lived in the West.
Politics being what they are, the Republicans in Congress dragged their feet on the admission of either of the two territories as states, but they were particularly opposed to the creation of two states, fearing it would be creating two more Democratic states and thus, four more U.S. senators for the Democratic Party.
But with the increase in population in the “Twin Territories,” it was quickly becoming apparent that Congress would have to do something. Indian Territory made its move to enter the Union as the “state of Sequoyah” in 1906, calling a statehood convention for that purpose. This led to concession from Congress to create one state, which would be known as “Oklahoma.”
There were practical problems to overcome, of course, in effecting this “marriage.” For one, alcoholic beverages were illegal in Indian Territory, while Oklahoma Territory was still the Wild West, with many saloons.
Phil Nichols had even constructed the “Sandbar Saloon” on a sandbar in the middle of the South Canadian River, which separated Purcell (in Indian Territory) and Lexington (in Oklahoma Territory). Cowboys would often make their way to the saloon from Purcell after finishing up a cattle drive.
Congress passed the Enabling Act, allowing for a statehood convention, for one state, and the voters of the Twin Territories gave their approval. The Enabling Act set the number of delegates to this convention as 112, with 55 from the Two Territories, and two from the Osage Nation.
The law also required that the sale of liquor be illegal for 21 years in that portion of the state that had been Indian Territory and the land of the Osage Tribe. It further stipulated that the state capital had to remain in Guthrie until at least 1913 (as Guthrie was an enclave of the Republican Party during territorial days). Court cases would be transferred from the courts of the two territories to state courts, and the laws of Oklahoma Territory would be in effect until changed by the Oklahoma Legislature.
Chairing the convention was the chief attorney for the Chickasaw Nation, William H. Murray. Although not Native himself, he had married the niece of the chief of the Chickasaws.
Statehood was proclaimed on Nov. 16, 1907, and to symbolize the unity of the two territories, a man dressed as Mr. Oklahoma and a woman dressed as Miss Indian Territory participated in a mock marriage ceremony.