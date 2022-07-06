Bellmon was the first Republican to ever win in state history with his victory in 1962, and the Democrats considered it somewhat of a fluke.
But a state senator from Tulsa — Dewey Bartlett, an oil man with a degree from Princeton — surprised them with an even larger win than Bellmon’s ’62 victory. It was the midterm of Democrat President Lyndon Johnson’s term, and the Republicans had been showing increasing strength in the state when governor races took place.
Fresh off a decisive win over Democrat Preston Moore, Bartlett concentrated on economic diversification. He supported the creation of an extensive “Vo-tech” system of education in the state (having authored a bill to that effect while a state senator) and changing the state’s Dust Bowl image.
To that end, he pushed for spinning the word “Okie,” considered a slur during the Dust Bowl, when about 1 million Oklahomans left the state (so many moved to Bakersfield, California that it became known mockingly as the “third largest town in Oklahoma”). Bartlett created the “Okie” buttons, which he said stood for Oklahoma: Key to Industry and Education.
Many Oklahomans, however, remembering the insults they had endured years before, roundly rejected his effort.
But Bartlett was undeterred in his chief goal of economic diversification — so the state’s economy would not be so dependent on the oil and agricultural industries — and spent nearly $20,000 of his own money on air travel in an effort to persuade companies to relocate to the state.
He was successful in bringing Hertz reservations and Dayton Tire to Oklahoma City; Sun Oil’s credit card system to Tulsa; National Zinc Corporation to Bartlesville; Armco Steel to Sand Springs; UniRoyal Tire to Ardmore; Weyerhaeuser to Broken Bow; Dalton Foundries to Cushing; St. Joe Paper to Sapulpa; and Swan Rubber to Stillwater.
This earned him the title of Oklahoma’s “job-gettingest governor.”
When a constitutional amendment was enacted during the Bellmon years that would go into effect for governors elected in 1966 and after, Republicans were confident that Bartlett would be re-elected in 1970.
But it was not to be. David Hall, a charismatic candidate from Tulsa, had been campaigning — mostly in rural Oklahoma — since his loss for the Democratic nomination in 1966, using the slogan “David Hall is for All of Oklahoma.”
Bartlett did very well in the urban centers of the state, but Hall’s emphasis on rural Oklahoma paid dividends, and he upset Bartlett by a little over 2,000 votes, the closest governor’s race in state history.
Bartlett was later elected to the U.S. Senate, serving one term before dying of lung cancer. At the memorial service at the state Capitol, Democratic Gov. George Nigh (who had often fought with Gov. Bartlett when Nigh was lieutenant governor) graciously praised his one-time political foe, saying that all Oklahomans owe a debt to Dewey Bartlett for his work in increasing the economic vitality of the state.