The recent controversy over whether Gov. Kevin Stitt should approve a commutation (from death to life) for convicted murderer Julius Jones has raised awareness of the power of an Oklahoma governor in the pardon and parole process.
Part of the confusion derives from the constitutional authority of the president of the United States to pardon any person for any federal crime. The power is pretty much absolute — in federal cases (Joe Biden can’t help you for a traffic ticket in Oklahoma).
President Bill Clinton, for example, pardoned his brother, Roger. While never tested, a president could probably even pardon himself, although constitutional scholars fall on both sides of that question.
The pardon power of the president and the governor of Oklahoma are both illustrations of the system of checks and balances. Out of concern that a person might have gotten a “raw deal” in the court system, the Framers of the Oklahoma state Constitution gave the governor the power to commute sentences, give reprieves and issue pardons and paroles.
Which brings us to Gov. Lee Cruce, who occupied the office from 1911-1915. Cruce was a strong opponent of capital punishment. He used his power to commute sentences — change from a death sentence, for example, to life in prison instead.
In other words, Gov. Cruce used his power to commute sentences — not to right the wrong of someone getting unjust treatment in the judicial system, but to essentially change Oklahoma law.
As governors were not given the power to make law under the Constitution of Oklahoma and its principles of separation of powers (the legislature makes the laws, under whatever restrictions the state Constitution created), this enraged many Oklahomans.
During his tenure in office, Cruce commuted the sentences of 19 men sentenced to death. Judge Henry Furman of the Oklahoma Criminal Court of Appeals said, “No governor has the right to substitute his own views for the law on capital punishment.”
Largely because of the actions of Gov. Cruce and another anti-death penalty governor, John Walton, the law in Oklahoma was changed. Today, the governor cannot simply commute a person’s death sentence to life in prison, unless the Pardon and Parole Board votes for that to be done.
The governor can still essentially veto an act of the Pardon and Parole Board to commute a death sentence to life (thus the controversy in the Jones case, in which Stitt ultimately approved of the recommendation of the board to commute Jones’ sentence to life in prison).
In the case of Donald Grant, another convicted murderer, the Pardon and Parole Board voted 4-1 to reject clemency. Without a recommendation from the board, Gov. Stitt cannot give Grant clemency on his own.
Because Gov. Cruce and Gov. Walton chose to use (detractors would say abuse) their power to commute sentences, Oklahoma governors today can no longer do the same.