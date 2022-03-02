The announcement that 87-year-old Sen. Jim Inhofe will retire at the end of this year, four years into the six-year term he won in 2018, is a good time to reflect on his place in Oklahoma history.
First of all, he was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1994 to finish the unexpired term of then-Sen. David Boren, and he has now served in the Senate longer than any other person in Oklahoma history: 28 years. Looking back on his long political career, we can marvel at his persistence.
Inhofe served in the Oklahoma Senate in the 70s, and ran for governor in 1974 on the Republican ticket, ultimately losing to then-State Rep. David Boren, the Democrat candidate, by a wide margin.
It was the first election after Watergate, and not a good Republican year. One would have thought that such a resounding defeat might have discouraged him, but he ran for the U.S. House two years later, losing to James R. Jones.
But Inhofe did not quit, and was elected mayor of Tulsa, serving three terms before losing again. Surely this was the end of his political career?
No, when Jones ran for the Senate in 1986 (losing to Sen. Don Nickles), Inhofe ran for the open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, winning easily. After eight years in the House, Inhofe won his seat in the Senate.
It was in the House where Inhofe first displayed his maverick streak. He challenged an entrenched House rule designed to thwart legislation opposed by House leadership.
Specifically, Inhofe took on a rule that was designed to bottle up “discharge petitions.” When legislation is introduced, it is assigned to a committee, where it often never again sees the light of day, even if it would be popular with the general public, and would pass were it allowed to be voted on by the full House.
There was a provision for a “discharge petition,” under which a member could force a bill out for a vote, but under House rules, the petition was kept in the Speaker’s office, and no member was allowed to reveal the names of those who had signed the petition under threat of expulsion from Congress.
Cleverly, Inhofe revealed the names of those who had not signed the petition, which led to the collapse of the system of keeping the names secret.
Inhofe’s daring move led to an article in Reader’s Digest, then very widely read, and helped Inhofe win the Senate race in 1994.
In recent years, Inhofe has been criticized by some on the Right, despite his strong conservative scores on all of the major ratings. Specifically, Inhofe has been the brunt of criticism because he refused to say that Vice President Mike Pence had the authority to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Inhofe made it clear that he liked most of former President Donald Trump’s policies, and that he had concerns about the election himself, but that he took an oath to follow the Constitution, and the Constitution gave no such power to the vice president.