Thousands of Oklahomans — perhaps most — suffer from allergies.
There are certainly other sources of these allergies, but one is the prevalence of Red Cedars in our state. It is just one of the many “scars” left behind by the 1930s Dust Bowl.
It is often called the worst ecological disaster of the 20th century. Cited as culprits for this horrible period of our state’s history are the poor farming methods of the time, the extended drought and the high winds so common for us.
Whatever the causes, the effects were horrific, driving many out of the state. By some estimates, as many as a million Oklahomans left the state, about 300,000 never to return. So many Oklahomans wound up in Bakersfield, California, that it was jokingly called the third largest town in Oklahoma.
But the Dust Bowl was no laughing matter. The dust blizzards were so severe that paint would often be sandblasted off automobiles. Those with existing respiratory problems suffered even more, and many died. Dust pneumonia — with lungs filling with sand rather than fluid — killed its share.
Unfortunately, the effects of the Dust Bowl did not stop with economic and health consequences. Those driven from the state were often resented in the more prosperous California. While the Dust Bowl affected other states, those who resettled all came to be dubbed “Okies,” which was not a term of endearment.
In his novel “The Grapes of Wrath,” John Steinbeck left the state with a permanent negative reputation in the country. Perhaps that was not his intent, but nevertheless, many around the country thought the words “dumb” and “Okie” were one, and the movie cemented this concept. Who can forget the scene at the gas station, when the Joad family drove off in their old jalopy and one of the workers said to the other that those Okies can’t be human, because no human could be so miserable.
It certainly did not make one want to live in Oklahoma.
Fortunately, two events helped mitigate this awful image that our fellow Americans had of our state. One was the popular play, Oklahoma!, which presented a more positive and upbeat image.
The other was the decision of Regent Lloyd Noble and University of Oklahoma President George Cross to make the effort to build on the foundation laid by Coach Bennie Owen and create a national power in college football. A Broadway play and unprecedented football success helped change what others thought of Oklahoma.
And those red cedars? Planted by the Roosevelt Administration in an effort to provide a wind break, they did that, but of course, over the process of time, they have multiplied far beyond their original count. The next time you sneeze, think of that as last scar of the Dust Bowl.