Today, Oklahoma is a solidly red state, and no Democrat has managed to win a single county in a presidential race since 2000. The legislature is overwhelmingly Republican, and all statewide officeholders were elected as Republicans.
This shift was probably inevitable, but what caused it to happen in 1962, instead of later?
First of all, Republicans had come close to winning the governorship in 1950, in the middle of President Harry Truman’s second term. By 1962, another Democrat, John Kennedy, was in the middle of his term, and it is a pattern that the party out of power tends to do better in midterm elections.
It also helped Bellmon that the Democrats were badly divided, with developer tycoon W.P. Bill Atkinson having narrowly defeated former Gov. Raymond Gary in the Democratic primary. This primary, which signaled the rural-urban divide in Oklahoma politics, had left some hard feelings, with disputes over the voting machines in Tulsa County.
Only four years earlier, Democrat J. Howard Edmondson had won over 70% of the vote in the governor’s race, and Atkinson saw little need for a general election plan against Republican Bellmon.
Atkinson was considered the father of Midwest City, and had angered E.K. Gaylord of The Daily Oklahoman by refusing to allow his city to be annexed by Oklahoma City. Bellmon was the first Republican that Gaylord had ever supported for governor. His front-page editorials pounded Atkinson on a regular basis throughout the campaign.
In southeastern Oklahoma, where at that time a Republican was a rare species, the defeat of Gary — very popular in that part of the state, where Gary lived — had caused many Democrats to consider voting Republican in the general election. Some even attended a Bellmon rally at an outdoor movie theater, where they could sit in their cars in the dark and not be seen attending a Republican gathering.
Atkinson announced his support for a one-cent increase in the state sales tax and Bellmon pounced, promising “no new taxes.”
In their debate, Atkinson was asked what he would do if the legislature refused to pass his tax increase. He replied that he would cut out “waste, fraud and abuse.” Bellmon responded that Atkinson wanted a tax hike so he would not have to cut out waste, fraud and abuse.
Bellmon also benefitted from the 500-member “Bellmon Belles,” women, all dressed in uniform outfits, who showed up at his enthusiastic rallies across the state.
Finally, election day arrived, and Bellmon, a one-term state representative from the north Oklahoma rural community of Billings, easily defeated Atkinson.
Atkinson blamed his defeat on Gaylord, and the former journalism professor launched a rival newspaper, The Oklahoma Journal. But after the death of E.K. Gaylord a decade later, Atkinson’s paper folded, leaving Atkinson with the knowledge that he would be remembered as the first Democrat gubernatorial candidate to lose to a Republican.