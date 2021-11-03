Oklahoma has been blessed with multiple great sports coaches in its history, including Bud Wilkinson at the University of Oklahoma, whose teams from 1953-1957 won 47 consecutive games in a college football record that still stands today.
When the streak ended on Nov. 16, 1957 — the 50th anniversary of statehood, ironically enough — Wilkinson told his players that they had been a part of a record that would never exceeded. So far, it has not.
Wilkinson won three national championships at OU, and Barry Switzer matched him in the 1970s and 1980s. Bob Stoops added the seventh national championship in 2000.
The University of Texas even named its stadium after one of Wilkinson’s players: Darrel Royal, who led the Longhorns to three national championships.
Patty Gasso, the softball coach at OU, has five national championships to her credit, and is certainly among the greatest athletics coaches in state history. Now retired, Sherri Coale made OU a national power in women’s college basketball, and is a member of the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.
Then there is Coach Henry Iba at Oklahoma State (then called Oklahoma A&M), who won two national championships in basketball, and coached the U.S. Olympic team multiple times.
In addition to great college coaches, Oklahoma has been home to many excellent high school coaches in football and basketball, as well as in other sports.
But when discussing the question of just who was the greatest athletics coach in Oklahoma history, one needs to put the name of Bertha Frank Teague on the short list for consideration.
Although Teague had never played the game of girls’ basketball, she became the winningest coach in America. She was a first-grade teacher at Byng Public Schools when she was asked to take over coaching the high school girls’ basketball, at least until they could get someone else.
They finally did — four decades later.
By the time she retired in 1969 after 42 years, she had a record of 1,157 wins and only 115 losses. Her winning percentage was 91%, the highest of any coach in any sport in America.
During her coaching career, Teague won eight state championships, and was the runner-up seven more times. From 1936-1938, her girls won 98 straight games. She did not lose a conference game for 17 years.
In 1971, she was inducted into the Hall of Fame of the National Federation of State High School Associations. Others inducted at the same time included Jesse Owens, Jim Ryun and Bill Bradley. And of course, she was the initial inductee into the Oklahoma Girls' Basketball Hall of Fame in 1972.
Her book on girls’ basketball, "Basketball for Girls," is still considered a must-read for anyone coaching a high school basketball team of young women.
Bertha Teague died June 13, 1991.