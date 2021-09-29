Several years ago, former NFL quarterback-turned commentator John Brodie answered a colleague’s on-air question about University of Oklahoma football with the misinformed response, “I think it is a wagon.”
Brodie was responding to the query, “What is a sooner?”
Of course, Brodie was thinking of the wagon — the Sooner Schooner — that replaced Little Red as the OU mascot. Much confusion, no doubt, exists around the college football world as to the meaning of OU’s nickname (the Sooners) and its relationship to the chant and fight song, “Boomer Sooner.”
Sadly, as in so many areas, even native-born Oklahomans often lack accurate knowledge of the difference between a boomer and a sooner.
In 1879, Cherokee Elias C. Boudinot kicked off the “Boomer movement” with a letter in the Chicago Times, in which he argued that land in the central part of Indian Territory — the “unassigned lands” — did not belong to any particular tribe, and therefore was open to settlement by non-Indians under the federal homestead laws.
Boudinot may have been influenced by the railroad interests for which he worked as a lawyer, or he may have generally believed white settlement would benefit Native tribes economically (probably both).
Boudinot knew David L. Payne, and Boudinot’s assertions influenced Payne to take up the leadership of the Boomer movement, the effort to open the unassigned lands to non-Indian settlement. After Payne was arrested for leading an “invasion” of the territory by would-be homesteaders, he used his trial to increase national attention in the efforts, which finally culminated in Congress passing legislation to open the land.
The problem was that after a decade of Boomer agitation, the Boomers had generated so much excitement and interest in the land (often portrayed as some sort of modern Garden of Eden) that there were many more would-be homesteaders than there were available homesteads. Thus the lands that now include counties from Cleveland in the south to Payne in the north were to be opened by a land run. Tracts of land were staked off, and whoever got there first would get the land.
Some used wagons, similar to the Sooner Schooner used at OU football games, while others rode horseback or even bicycles. Some took off on foot.
Others cheated and slipped into the unassigned lands sooner than the starting date of April 22, 1889, making their way to chosen lots first. Thus, the term “sooner.”
There were also “city lots” for those who did not wish to farm the land, and thus cities like Norman date their beginnings back to that first land run. Some Norman residents can trace their ancestry back to those first settlers of 1889.
Whether their ancestors were sooners — those who slipped in early and were never caught (most were) — or were those who followed the law, you might ask them. At this point, it is too late to punish them. The government should have done that sooner.