A historic sign, one of three now fabricated for the city, was supposed to be installed last week at Griffin Park.
In a couple hundred words, it details the city’s commitment to those neighbors with mental health issues and the supporting hospital that was started here in 1895.
The words over the copy say, “Caring for people with mental illnesses.”
The timing couldn’t be worse, as we struggle to comprehend the untimely death of Shannon Hanchett inside the Cleveland County Detention Center, where she was being held on misdemeanor charges for nearly two weeks.
When police were called to a westside cell phone store, Hanchett was exhibiting a mental health issue, according to the officer’s report. His body cam has captured her arrest for all to see.
At holiday parties last week, it’s been a topic of much conversation. How could this happen in a community believed to be so understanding and supportive of mental health issues?
The societal problem is much deeper than issues with the police response. Norman police and county deputies have a pretty good track record of de-escalating situations.
Former Public Information Officer Tom Easley used to say, “We all just want to go home tonight.”
It’s about how county jails, state and private prisons have become the new American mental hospitals.
Hanchett clearly needed some help that day, but she would not likely get it in jail, and it’s no fault of the jail.
In-patient beds are limited and reserved mostly for those who are a danger to themselves or to others.
At one time, Oklahoma supported three large, public mental institutions.
Central State, now Griffin, on Norman’s east side, was home to thousands of patients. It was a small city within our city.
Griffin still operates today, but it’s a much more limited entity than it was for the first 75 years.
In Oklahoma’s territorial days, patients were contracted to a hospital in Jacksonville, Illinois. Some doctors formed a private sanitarium here in 1895, and the patients were brought back to Oklahoma.
In 1915, the sanitarium was sold to the state and became known as Oklahoma State Hospital, later changed to Central State Griffin Memorial Hospital.
My father grew up on the gated hospital grounds because his father, a psychiatrist, was on the staff there.
Inscribed on the hospital’s Main Street front gate was “Norman Institute for Violently Mentally Insane.”
Legend has it that Dr. Griffin, a psychiatrist from North Carolina, personally chiseled the word “Insane” off the sign in an early attempt to reduce the stigma of mental illness.
Thousands of patients have received care at the hospital which, at one time, employed hundreds of Oklahomans.
The hospital had its own dairy, a cattle operation, gardens, laundries, ice and power plants, and recreational areas for patients. There was even a Transcript route on the grounds.
Patients had jobs within the institution. Most of the doctors and other administrators lived on the grounds with their families.
As medications improved, mental health treatment became community-based, allowing patients to remain at home and receive outpatient therapy.
