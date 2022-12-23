A number of years ago, my wife and I went on a river cruise in Central Europe. It was early December, and at every stop along the way, we toured Christmas markets.
Big cities had big markets. Smaller towns had more modest affairs.
A common thread connecting all of them was that residents were celebrating the season. These were family affairs — not tourist attractions (though obviously they attracted tourists).
I felt that the local relatives were sharing good times with us, as indeed they were — that and some hot cider, potato pancakes and sausages. Glad tidings; great joy.
As the Christmas season approaches, I recall that European adventure and wonder how different our local celebrations are.
First thought: Christmas markets are fun. Why don’t we have them here?
Second thought: We celebrate the season differently but every bit as joyously as our European counterparts.
For example, we have an annual holiday tree lighting in Andrews Park and holiday concerts at Legacy Park.
Community members join together in fellowship. Glad tidings; great joy.
And then I thought how much deeper our celebration of the season is, for all of the good work that goes on year-round, not just during the holiday season.
You’ve been reading about some holiday events in recent editions of The Transcript.
For example, 600 children received presents, thanks to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. Norman Police partnered with McClain Bank to provide toys from Santa’s workshop and joined the Chi Omega Sorority at the University of Oklahoma in shopping for presents for children in foster care or in low-income families.
Officers filled two police cruisers with diapers and wipes, which were donated to the Center for Children and Families Inc.
Speaking of NPD, I joined several police personnel in bell ringing at the southside Walmart. I enjoyed the experience and witnessed the unselfishness of Norman residents as they filled our red bucket.
Many churches are hosting special Christmas meals. Not forgotten is the annual Christmas Dinner at Norman High. Glad tidings; great joy.
I mentioned the Salvation Army and CCFI; these are but two of 26 partner agencies of the United Way.
It’s not a coincidence that the annual United Way fund drive concludes this time of year with an announcement of funds raised. If you’ve read The Transcript, you know that this year’s donations totaled $1,909,914.
What you may not know is that these funds have been applied to help 61,123 individuals. Wow!
In addition to the Salvation Army and CCFI, support has gone to the Catholic Charities Womens Sanctuary (help for abused women), Thunderbird Clubhouse, the Virtue Center (addiction counseling and treatment), Full Circle Adult Day Care and the Mary Abbott House (help for abused children).
Regarding Mary Abbott, the OU Athletic Department annually sponsors a “Teddy Bear Toss” at a women’s basketball game. These stuffed animals are donated to Mary Abbott House — not as toys but as aids to kids in counseling. This year, 350 stuffed animals were tossed onto the court at Lloyd Noble Center.
United Way support is vital to all partner agencies, who provide aid in the areas of education, financial stability and health. Glad tidings; great joy.
Turns out it’s not just a Christmas season. For those of Jewish faith, it’s Hanukkah, the eight-day “Festival of Light.”
This celebration began the evening of Dec. 18 and ends the evening of Monday.
Each night during Hanukkah, families gather, light one of eight candles on a menorah, exchange small gifts and enjoy treats and games.
And while Muslims don’t celebrate Christmas, they honor Jesus and Mary as important to their religion. As a Muslim friend told me, “The Qur’an teaches us to live in harmony, in spite of our differences.” Glad tidings; great joy.
While I fondly remember Christmas markets, I get to experience the spirit of the season here in Norman, but not just at Christmas. The generosity and concern for others manifest in Norman extends throughout the year.
I feel blessed. From my family to yours: Happy holidays. Glad tidings; great joy.
