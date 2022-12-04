An acquaintance, upon learning that my part-time schedule includes teaching senior OU journalism students, asked if there is any future for the profession. It’s the same question I asked myself when my newspaper career began in a neighbor’s garage more than 50 years ago.
The pay for being an assistant carrier while the actual teen carrier took piano lessons was small but my reward was reading the day’s local news before my parents. Knowledge was power then and now.
The business was far different then. Nearly every home subscribed to delivery of a printed newspaper. If we needed a substitute carrier, the list we gave them was a short one: It was far easier to list the people who did not get a paper than those that did.
• • •
Today, neighbors are still just as interested in local news. But they are more likely to get a digital copy of a newspaper than a printed one tossed onto their driveway. Since 2011, more Americans have read a newspaper online than in print.
That model is often not sustainable as digital advertisers haven’t rushed to newspaper’s Websites. Sure, digital advertising is growing but not at the rate printed ads are declining.
Even before COVID, many newspapers were in financial trouble and most readers had no inkling of it. Fewer classified advertisements means less revenue and fewer pages. Display ads nearly collapsed when the pandemic closed stores.
• • •
With fewer printed copies delivered and fewer paid ads, newspapers were forced to raise the cost of their product. It’s like the greeting card industry. Fewer buyers means those who still send cards pay higher prices.
While advertising carried the freight before, now readers are told they have to pay for locally-produced content a reader can’t get elsewhere unless it’s stolen by news imposters.
It’s often a hard sell as those readers who want local news also don’t always want to pay for it. A recent Pew study found that only 13 percent of adults in the Oklahoma City metropolitan area actually paid anything for their news.
• • •
The newspaper industry estimates there were about 7,000 daily and non-daily newspapers remaining in the United States in 2020. That’s 1,700 fewer than there were in 2004.
Many papers closed or were merged with nearby papers or competitors. Forbes Magazine estimates of the 3,143 counties in the U.S., 200 of them no longer have a daily or weekly newspaper and are considered “news deserts.” Two thousand of them have no daily paper.
Fewer papers means fewer journalism jobs for my students. But news will always be needed even if the delivery platform changes.
A student’s versatility in navigating various delivery platforms will often dictate their employability.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.