The lines of cars waiting for bags of free food at the McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church pantry seem to get longer every week. Families, often a paycheck away from eviction or other perils, await as church volunteers load groceries into their vehicles.
That process has been ongoing for nearly 20 years. The church gets groceries from the Regional Food Bank and local grocery stores donate items.
In November, a church member told the Norman City Council they have about 150 volunteers working out of the small house on the corner of University Boulevard and Symmes Street.
That work will get a bit easier and more streamlined as the church builds a two-story Mission Center. Groundbreaking will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 29 at the site.
That groundbreaking comes nearly 100 years to the date when church members put a shovel to the ground in spring 1923. The iconic Norman church will celebrate its centennial year next year.
It all came about due to the generosity of Mr. and Mrs. R.M. McFarlin, Norman residents from 1892 to 1897. The couple lost their only son, Robert, in 1893, to typhoid fever. Church members befriended and consoled the young couple.
Years later, after the McFarlins prospered in the oil business, the church reached out for help building a new home as the campus grew with students returning from World War I. The pastor paid a visit to Mr. McFarlin in Boston and explained the church’s needs.
McFarlin pledged that if he regained his health and a lawsuit went in his favor, he would build a new church for the Norman Methodists. He had two conditions, church historians told writer Doris Wedge in a 2014 Transcript story.
First, he would pay the $700,000 cost of the building, plus another $200,000 endowment for upkeep. Second, the church had to be built strong enough to withstand an Oklahoma tornado.
The McFarlins are buried in IOOF Cemetery next to their son. Church members routinely take flowers to the family grave.
The church is as old as Norman itself. After the Civil War, Methodist churches split over the issue of slavery. Each denomination had worship services in Norman shortly after the Land Run in April 1889.
The Methodist Episcopal Church South and the Methodist Episcopal Church North once shared a block with each other.
Although there are many churches outside of downtown area, most of the large original Norman churches — Baptist, Episcopal, Presbyterian, Christian, Lutheran and Catholic — have remained in the city’s core area and all have missions to serve.
After the council approved McFarlin’s building request, some of the members thanked the church for feeding our hungry. It reminded me of the old saying: Be careful the kind of life you live. You may be the only Bible some people ever read.
