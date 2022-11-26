Hey, Norman, speaking of Turnpikes, but not the kind you’re thinking about ... Let’s talk about the hottest Red Dirt band in America with many of their connections living in Norman, The Turnpike Troubadors.
After their triumphant return to Oklahoma last weekend before 16,000 foot-stomping fans at the sold-out Paycom Center in Oklahoma City — their first arena gig — I wondered if the next generation “Boys From Oklahoma” had a path that ever included playing in Norman?
The reason why? I don’t recall ever seeing them here.
I’ve seen them at the Arbuckle Ballroom, I’ve seen them at the Tumbleweed, I’ve seen them at Billy Bob’s, I’ve seen them at Steamboat, but not in Norman.
To answer that question, I reached out to a few friends. I began with longtime Deli doorman and city council member Stephen Holman.
“I’m certain they did,” Holman said. “The drummer in my favorite local band left to go on the road with the Troubadors back when.”
I reached out to Nashville’s Carter Crawford. Crawford sold merch for Turnpike in the early days, and her dad is a horse training buddy of mine in Blanchard. She wasn’t sure.
“Um, I think maybe the Deli, for sure the Blue Door, I think it was called in Oklahoma City. I can’t even think of a venue in Norman they would play, other than Deli,” Crawford said. “They had a writer’s round goin’ at Libby’s for a minute, and some of them would be up there along with the Quails and Fullbright.”
Nothing definitive like a date and time from the people I know who might know, but wow!
Conversations with them reminded me of how many local musicians have gone on to national acclaim from our area.
Crawford also made me wonder why aren’t there more live music venues in Norman?
Do we lack greater live music options because of zoning laws, like the current zoning controversy surrounding Midway Deli’s new outdoor stage or the old one surrounding Toby Keith’s Hollywood Corners?
Is it a lack of a business-friendly atmosphere? Is it low Norman per capital income? Norman’s per capita income is $31,877 vs. Austin’s $44,829.
Maybe we have too many residents living paycheck to paycheck to support live music?
Or Is there no “culture” or tradition of enjoying live music in Norman, therefore no fans?
The musical talent is around here, but the fact remains it’s hard to find live music most nights of the week in Norman.
How do we fix that?
For a start we can change zoning laws. That’s easy.
But, second, how do we fix being broke? That’s tougher. It starts with higher-paying jobs.
I’ve been impressed with Norman Economic Development Association’s CEO Lawrence McKinney.
His wife, Elizabeth, and he have a long track record of discerning the needs and finding hidden assets in a community.
They certainly think outside the typical Norman economic development strategy box of “Let’s build more discount shopping centers.”
I like their emphasis on the need to raise Norman’s per capita income.
For example, if a family doesn’t have discretionary income to spend on live music there’s no point on building live music venues.
Enough economics blah blah. Back to fun stuff.
Back to Turnpikes, and not the driving kind. We’re back to the singing kind.
Can you help us?
The Turnpike Troubadours are a crimson red hot band from Tahlequah. Do you know if they ever played in Norman? What date and what venue?
Email editor@normantranscript.com, including a picture, if you have one. Also, playing at Libby’s in Goldsby doesn’t count as playing in Norman.
