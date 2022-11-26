Catholic Deacon Jeff Willard, in a funeral homily Monday morning at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, used the Biblical story of Peter and Andrew leaving their fishing nets to become Jesus’ disciples.
The deacon wasn’t sure whether longtime car salesman Ken Lowery was ever a fisherman. But he, like the crowd at St. Joseph’s, knew Lowery was a fisher of men.
In an industry often known for disingenuous sales persons, Lowery’s trust meter hooked many of us.
He sold an average of 300 cars a year, with some of us buying multiple times for generations of family members.
He sold many over the phone, even on vacations, his family told me.
His wife, Carol, was the county treasurer for many years. She died in 2001.
• • •
Lowery died earlier this month at age 89. He lived his faith and wasn’t afraid to share it with others, at his St. Joseph church home or elsewhere.
At a reception for a new church pastor, Lowery was once asked his profession.
“Car salesman,” he proudly told the new priest. “And my wife is the local tax collector.”
“Do you have any friends?” the priest said.
There was no such question Monday morning as the church was packed with friends and former colleagues who trusted and loved Lowery.
His life often reminds me of the admonition: Be careful how you live your life for you may be the only Bible some people ever read.
• • •
This week as we pause with family to give thanks, it caused me to think of others in our community who, like Ken, refuse to give up on their fellow man.
My OU senior journalism students have had the privilege of visiting Cleveland County’s Drug Court for the past few years.
My first experience there was many years ago as a guest of the late District Judge Tom Lucas.
Lucas, and now District Judge Michael Tupper, hold a firm hand on the court’s participants.
But unlike some criminal court proceedings, they show compassion and refuse to give up on their neighbors beset by the demons of alcohol and drug addiction.
“They look just like us,” one student told me.
Each offender accepted into the program pleads guilty and has their sentence stayed while they work their way through a rigid series of steps that include random drug tests, group meetings and employment or school.
Tupper, like Judge Lucas before him, holds them accountable. More than a few have been sanctioned, and a deputy is standing by to lead them directly into the jail.
The number of success stories, however, far outweighs those who fall aside.
• • •
Another community member who refuses to give up on people and pets is Dr. John Otto, a longtime Norman veterinarian.
His “Friends for Folks” program matches prison inmates with shelter animals to the benefit of both.
Inmates accepted into the program are paired with shelter pets. They learn to trust and depend on each other.
Inmates are giving back to their community, as the animals are adopted by elderly Oklahomans or families looking for a trained pet.
One early dog graduate helped find a missing person. Others spend time at the Norman Veterans Center, bringing cheer to veterans.
Otto won’t give up on both the inmate and the animal.
Through the training, the inmate learns to be others-centered and makes a positive impact on the animal and the community.
As for the trained dog, he gets a new, loving home. Can’t think of a better win-win for our community.
