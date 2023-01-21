We want our kids or, in my case, grandkids to grow up and live close by. That’s human nature.
For them to do that, they need good job opportunities — one. For them to WANT to do that, they need fun things to do — two.
Norman has a cool funky vibe that most of us enjoy and comes with being a university town. The constant inflow of youth creates energy.
One of the things that punctuates Norman’s vibe is live music. From the singer and songwriter strumming a guitar on a stool to the full-blown band, live music is fun.
One thing that is becoming apparent post-COVID is that our live music venues aren’t recovering. I personally think people have gotten out of the habit of going.
For a couple years now, we have been told to stay at home and watch Netflix. That habit is hard to break.
I think people need to socialize. I think people want to socialize. We are social creatures.
But where do we go? There are less live music options in Norman now than there were pre-COVID. So how do we fix that?
You prime the pump.
I’ve been a small business owner for nearly four decades, and there is one thing I know for sure.
When business is slow, give your customers an incentive to walk in the door.
In other words, if you need to get things going, give people a reason to get going. Incentives work.
An idea that’s the brain child of former city council member Bob “Midway” Thompson is to create an economic incentive fund to support live music in Norman’s small venues.
One of the problems local bars and restaurants have in offering live entertainment is the crowds right now are so small that they can’t cover their expenses. They can’t cover the minimum cost of a musician or band.
And there aren’t, and there shouldn’t be, enough musicians willing to work for “tips” to fill available venues. No one should work for free.
The hit-and-miss availability of live music is thought to be why Norman’s live music scene is having a problem recovering and attracting a crowd.
Predictable availability of live music will help us get back in the habit of going to see live music. Predictable availability will re-establish our live music culture.
What I mean by live music culture is establishing a group of people with the habit of seeking live music each weekend. These folks are called regulars.
Regulars provide the cash flow that forms the economic bottom for live music venues.
Regulars, hopefully, cover the venue owner expenses. Then, hopefully, an inflow of new customers will make them a profit on the night.
For example, if each Friday and Saturday night Norman had multiple venues offering rock, country, Americana, jazz, hip hop and pop, etc. music, we would have residents who develop the habit of seeking out live music every weekend.
They may not know what they are specifically seeking at the beginning of an evening, but they will by the end of it. If they don’t like what’s happening at one spot, they would move on to the next.
The beauty is they start the weekend by seeking out live music because they know there are lots of options available. It becomes a habit.
There’s another broader economic upside: we as a city would develop a reputation for live music.
That reputation would feed itself over time and become an economic driver attracting customers from surrounding towns.
That fills restaurants and hotels. It increases sales tax revenue used to provide essential services. It imports money into town.
The beauty of the plan is growth would be organic. It would occur in any area of town. We wouldn’t be picking winners and losers.
The growth would be based on the entrepreneurship and work ethic of a business owner, with a little priming of the pump from the city.
One of the secrets to success of incentives is they must be clearly understood, fair and not arbitrary. Equal opportunity for all. We can set up a program like this.
What would it look like?
With the live music music venue incentive fund, a venue would receive a guaranteed minimum per musician, let’s say, $100. So a band with five members would be guaranteed $500.
That would give a local bar or restaurant an incentive to book a musician or band. Each musician would be willing to play, knowing they’re going to get paid.
The venue is motivated. The musicians are motivated.
If a musician or band wanted to charge more to play, then that’s between the musician and the venue.
At least all or some of the expense of offering live music is off set by the fund.
How do we pay for it? It’s with a small increase in Norman’s existing visitors’ tax.
This incentive fund would need seed money to begin and a revenue stream to maintain it.
The Norman City Council is currently debating the possibility of voting to increase our visitors’ tax. I urge you contact your city council person to support it.
The beauty of visitors’ taxes, which are also called hotel/motel taxes, are they are predominantly paid by out-of-towners to the benefit of in-towners.
A portion of this tax increase will be dedicated to the arts. This revenue stream could be used for a very integral part of the arts — live music via a live music venue incentive fund.
Our live music venues are struggling right now, due to no fault of their own.
We must hit a critical mass of venues offering multiple genres of music to generate the critical mass of customers to support the live music industry.
We need our live music culture back.
Incentives work. There is no doubt.
I think Bob has a great idea.
I encourage you to ask city leaders to consider creating a live music venue economic incentive fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.