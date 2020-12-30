Death can be difficult to discuss, but in 2020, COVID-19 has made the subject unavoidable.
As of Dec. 29, COVID-19 has taken over 335,000 lives in the country, 2,405 lives in Oklahoma, 153 lives in Cleveland County and 84 lives in Norman.
Each of these numbers is not just a number — it’s lives that were lost. It’s somebody’s mom, sister, dad, brother, grandpa, grandma, cousin, aunt, uncle or friend.
It’s Larry Feuerborn, the local musician whose family won’t get to see him play another show at Othello’s; it’s Rebecca Cryer, the Choctaw Nation district judge who will never oversee another case or comfort another kid; it’s Sue Lollis, the beloved teacher who will never travel with her husband of 60 years; it’s Glenn Elkins, the Korean War veteran who will never again go to dinner each Thursday with his sons; it’s Bob Thompson, the former Norman mayor who will never oversee another project that benefits the city he loved.
It’s someone who was likely loved by many, yet died alone in a hospital surrounded by nurses who were once strangers, but soon became their only human connection. Many of these people weren’t able to hold the hand of their loved ones as they passed away, or give one final kiss or a hug; for many, the only physical comfort they received was that of a nurse, risking their own life for the sake of someone else’s. Family and friends said goodbye on a phone call or a FaceTime, never to see their loved one alive and in person again.
Though some may argue COVID-19 has stripped away their rights in the form of mask mandates and restrictions, this virus stripped 84 Normanites of their right to life. Alongside the death, there’s additional illness; more than 9,100 Norman residents tested positive for COVID-19 this year.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health tells us when those cases are technically considered “recovered” based on a standardized timeline, but it doesn’t tell us what kind of health conditions these positive Oklahomans may be living with after their COVID case has technically cleared up.
This year, we’ve worked to humanize this loss and to tell you the stories behind the numbers in Norman. But we can never fully capture the enormity of a grief like this one.
What we do want to do is honor those we’ve lost. The 84 Norman residents taken from our city by the pandemic were beloved members of our community; some had lived here for decades and made deep impacts. Many brought joy and love into the lives of the people around them, who miss them dearly.
As this year draws to a close, with the pandemic far from over, we hope you’ll take some time to remember what Norman has lost this year — that gaping hole the virus has torn in our community, your friends and your neighbors who had more life to live.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.