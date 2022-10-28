I’ve come to believe that at least a few people read these columns. Witness a question I recently got from an acquaintance, to wit: Is Norman a university with a city attached or a city that happens to include a university?
Seems to me that Norman and the University of Oklahoma have a cooperative relationship;we complement each other, and both entities are stronger for it.
Last Saturday, OU students participated in the “Little Event.” For those unfamiliar, this “Little Event” is fall’s answer to the annual “Big Event,” hosted each April.
Students volunteer to spend time on projects throughout Norman. They work on projects helping nonprofits and neighborhoods.
As I understand it, numbers approaching some 5,000 students volunteered for “Big Event” projects last April.
I don’t know total participants working the “Little Event,” but I do know that 11 physics students showed up in my neighborhood to work.
Between 9 and 11 a.m., these students walked through the neighborhood, picking up some 13 bags of wind-blown trash (and even recovered a discarded stereo speaker set). Cost to our neighborhood? Pizza, which we got to share with the students.
Besides the obvious benefit of a cleaner neighborhood, we got to meet some really neat people and to share stories.
They heard some tales of life experiences from us older folks, and we learned of the dreams and aspirations of these young people. What better way to spend a beautiful fall morning?
Getting personal, I have two friends on the Fine Arts/School of Music faculty at OU. One of them, Joel Burcham, invited me to a “Faculty Showcase Recital” a couple of weeks ago.
The program at this event put a spotlight on faculty members, demonstrating competence in their specialties. Burcham teaches opera.
Along with fellow faculty member Leslie John Flanagan, he sang an excerpt from a Verdi opera. Not only was this a very powerful performance, but these guys also enjoyed themselves on stage.
There were performances by other faculty members, contributing to an enjoyable evening. (I’ve also heard Burcham sing the lead roles in “Carmen” and “Madama Butterfly.” He’s truly an accomplished talent.)
Through his presidency of a church organization, Burcham also works to support kids with special needs and to provide scholarships to deserving youth.
Another friend, Adam Pajan, teaches organ. I’ve had the privilege of hearing Rajan play at a number of recitals at OU and at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.
I’m taken away by his music. He has appeared nationally and internationally and won prizes for his performances. (Full confession: I have a CD of his, which I enjoy.)
When he isn’t teaching or performing, Pajan is coordinating the rehabilitation and installation of a vintage theater pipe organ at the aforementioned St. Mark’s.
Have you ever attended a theater organ performance? You feel the music; I mean literally. Vibrations from the pipes are physical manifestations of a joyful noise.
I can hardly wait to hear (feel) a Bach fugue played on that organ, once its installed next spring. What a boon to Norman’s cultural base.
I mentioned that they are friends, as they indeed are. And they’re residents of Norman, invested in the life of this city.
Both are active beyond the “Halls of Ivy.” Both participate in civic activities. Both care about what happens here. I know this because I meet with them regularly.
They, along with Jim Davenport, an old friend from Holdenville (though now a Norman resident), and I meet periodically to discuss the fate of the world and to solve its problems.
We have nicknamed our group the “Marching and Chowder Society,” though we usually gather for breakfast.
I know — because I hear it firsthand — that these guys are up to date on city happenings and are active in making their voices heard. They’re as much a part of the life of this city as an employee at Johnson Controls or a clerk at Dillard’s.
The “Little Event” students live here, go to church here (most of the year) and spend money here. Their opinions sometimes surface on matters of importance to the city, and they can be (and are) a powerful voice on civic matters.
My friends live here, shop, go to church and vote here. No passport is needed to venture north of Boyd Street.
These individuals support Norman, as does the university, just as Norman supports the university (Norman Police backstop OUPD; Norman Fire is responsible to respond to campus events and trains for this regularly).
It’s not us/them — it’s US. And, if you ask me, we make an unbeatable combination. Boomer Sooner; Norman YES!
