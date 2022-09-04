Legendary OU coach and athletic director Bennie Owen wanted all students to be physically active. In the 1930s he had a plan to build a recreational park for non-athletes.
He and his wife so believed in the idea that in 1935, they donated 40 acres of land east of Jenkins Avenue and west of the railroad tracks.
Remember, Oklahoma was still in the Depression and few were prospering.
His grand park plan was rescued by the federal government, which was putting folks back to work through the WPA.
With the federal workers’ help, they built bridges over the small creek and lined the adjoining streets with stone structures and landscaping.
Owen designed and personally built a nine-hole golf course there with a starter house on Brooks Street.
• • •
The short course was later replaced for the longer OU course on south Constitution, but the park remained a favorite setting, much like the pond on the campus at Oklahoma State University.
Families could be seen feeding the ducks, even fishing in the pond and eating picnic lunches on the concrete tables next to the water.
OU historian David Levy, writing in “The University of Oklahoma, a History, Volume 2,” described the setting: “The WPA paid for handsome stone bridges that spanned a creek running into the golf course, a matching stone wall around the park and extensive landscaping. A dam across the creek formed a small lake suitable for picnics and romantic strolls.”
• • •
These days, that might be a last date for anyone trying to impress a suitor. The Brandt Park Duck Pond today is far from Bennie Owen’s 1935 vision.
When Lindsey Street was widened and university crews carefully relocated the stone perimeter walls and then restored them, many on campus had high hopes for the historic park’s future.
That was years ago, and we’re still waiting.
Could the long-ignored park get a makeover and deep cleaning to make it attractive to students and families?
Even the resident geese have started looking for better surroundings. Lately, they’ve been spotted over by the student union and down by the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History.
Traffic on Lindsey was stopped one recent weekday morning as the geese contemplated leaving for the day or staying at their dirty pond.
• • •
The university is poised to launch major fundraising campaigns in athletics and academics in coming weeks.
Joining the Southeastern Conference has brought new comparisons by many coaches and administrators. Think 100-yard outdoor practice fields.
The east side of campus draws thousands of visitors on game days. Those numbers will likely grow as new powerhouse football teams and their fans visit Norman.
Surely an improved Brandt Park Duck Pond can be included in one of those improvement campaigns.
The Duck Pond could once again be a place for festivals, fairs and even those romantic strolls and picnics envisioned by Owen nearly a century ago.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.