They have done it again! Our sad and sorry senators from Oklahoma have voted against confirming Deb Haaland as secretary of the Interior. Ms. Haaland is the first Native American to hold a cabinet position now that she has been confirmed by a 60% Senate majority.
It’s so disappointing that Lankford and Inhofe voted against a highly qualified nominee. Was it because she was a woman, a Native American or a Democrat? Whatever their reasoning, it’s pathetic that Oklahoma has two senators who are in lockstep with their party so much they could not vote to honor and support a Native American.
Perhaps one day we will have elected representatives who represent us, think for themselves and are not pawns to a political party that tells them how to vote “NO” on everything out of the conservative ideology.
Congratulations Ms. Deb Haaland, the first Native American in a cabinet position in history!
Larry Steele
Norman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.