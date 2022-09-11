The kids slide at Reaves Park was shaped more like a meat cleaver than a traditional slide. Kids climbed up by gripping the yellow rails along the side which carried you to the top point. Letting go meant sliding down the glass-like front onto a bed of sand.
The only problem was the slide faced east and the morning sun and stainless steel bed made for a wicked hot ride or could be used to cook breakfast if you brought the eggs to fry.
Nearby, the merry-go-round could throw kids off like a slingshot if enough leg power propelled the device.
Meanwhile, a few of us were known to have hidden underneath the contraption just to see how it worked.
In Edmond, the Rocket Ship at Stephenson Park is coming down as the city upgrades the historic park downtown.
The slide and merry-go-rounds are long gone from Reaves which is also getting a major makeover. The wooden pirate ship at Andrews Park is long gone, as are the wooden, green teeter-totters.
The community-built Reaves Park “big toy,” envisioned and championed more than 20 years ago by Mike and Robyn Tower, has withstood the test of time and thousands of smiles.
But most of those death-defying playground toys are gone these days. They have been replaced by kinder, more gentle structures that present less liability for cities and towns.
The designs today are not as conducive to children’s imaginations. We had frontier motifs, a few Conestoga wagons, spaceships, coil-spring animals and even some cartoon characters.
The Edmond rocket slide was installed in the 1960s as Americans dreamed of space travel. Residents commonly refer to the park as Rocket Park.
A past exhibit of playground equipment and early-day catalogues was featured at the historical museum there a few years ago.
Century-old catalogues claimed quality playground equipment made for better trained future leaders.
Fewer reformatories and juvenile courts would be needed if kids spent more time on the local city or school playground.
Part of the push was to help socialize American’s new immigrant population in the early 1800s. They learned language and culture from their peers.
Early playgrounds were more like large sand gardens. They included swings, slides and climbing bars. Instructors were often hired to lead children in organized playtime.
Those vintage pieces of playground are hot items at flea markets today. Collectors pay big money to bring home a merry-go-round or a solid steel slide.
Edmond plans to put its rocket ship in a museum, keeping it off the re-sale market for at least a little while.
