The intersection of religion and politics has a special appeal on a diverse, public university campus.
Students, faculty and staff alike respect the principles of church-state separation.
The first 16 words in our nation’s Bill of Rights spell out freedom of religion.
So it was no surprise to see OU’s Meacham Auditorium containing more than Professor Allen Hertzke’s normal class size for his final campus lecture this past week.
He’s retiring after a 35-year campus career that included stints in political science, the Carl Albert Center and a founding professor of the university’s Religious Studies program, which has now grown to be a department.
“It has been a privilege and an honor to have served on the faculty of the University of Oklahoma for the past 35 years,” Hertzke said before launching into an hour-plus lecture on the global fallout of state interference in one’s faith.
• • •
Early American immigrants were often lured here by the promise of religious liberty, something they left behind in the Old World.
Religious services outside of the established church were a great change for them. Religion began to thrive, and so did civil society and philanthropy.
“Something about unleashing religion released that initiative,” Hertzke said.
Churches that are not state sanctioned become more authentic, and can be critical on social issues.
“When churches are no longer enmeshed with the state, they can offer a commentary on society at large,” he said.
• • •
Society becomes more inclusive when outsiders defend the rights of others.
Hertzke used the case of a middle-schooler in Muskogee who was banned from the classroom for wearing traditional Muslim headgear. The schools had deemed her hijab to be gang related, and sent her home. With the help of a conservative Christian group, she brought and won a lawsuit.
The Muskogee example is one of a growing number of domestic religious threats. Church, mosque and synagogue attacks are on the rise. Globally, there’s more trouble.
“We are facing a crisis of religious persecution around the world,” Hertzke said.
More than three-fourths of the population lives in countries with a high level of religious persecution, he said.
• • •
State-coerced religion and harassment of non-joiners leads to societal conflict, civil wars, violence and more refugees. Democracy is undermined.
Studies show terror attacks are 13 times more likely to occur in countries with religious restrictions.
The reverse, religious freedom, produces healthy competition. Catholics, for example, got better at helping the poor when competition moved in.
Studies also show women who convert from repressive state-sponsored faiths feel more empowered when they change faiths.
• • •
After the speech, a block north of the auditorium, a regular street preacher takes up his post on the corner of Boyd and Asp. He’s there daily to shout his views to the passing campus crowd.
He’s ignored by most, and barely takes note of the occasional honk and shouted insult. No police or elected leader bothers him.
He’s living his faith, and reminded me of the practical side of Professor Hertzke’s final lecture.
