This past summer, thousands of people in Oklahoma and across the country took to the streets to protest for racial justice and against the killing of Black people at the hands of police.
These people braved not only the threat of police brutality and violence, but also a deadly pandemic.
While a once-in-a-generation virus was ravaging lives, we were reminded of another virus that has been present since the beginning of time: racism. After the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derrick Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes, people from all walks of life and backgrounds made their voices heard.
Oklahoma was no exception. On May 30, people peacefully marched to the headquarters of the Oklahoma City Police Department, where they were met with tear gas and rubber bullets. The very next day, thousands of people peacefully rallied on the steps of the Oklahoma State Capitol to protest racial injustice, and on June 2, Norman saw hundreds of people march over three miles from Sooner Mall to the Norman Police Department headquarters.
The protest in Norman was led in part by Lirey Munoz, a 16-year-old high school student who put the march together with no expectation that it would become as big as it did.
“I saw everybody posting on social media about it, and I knew that if no one was going to do anything about it, then I will,” Munoz told The Transcript back in June. “I am protesting the injustice that Black people face every day. We need to do more than just post about it — we need to do something about it.”
Her protest also drew the support of Norman Mayor Breea Clark and Norman Police Department Chief Kevin Foster.
“That was extremely important,” Foster told The Transcript in June. “It was nice to work things out so we don’t get anybody injured, either in traffic trying to come here or because of any type of counter protest.”
Protesting always comes with dangers, but this year's unprecedented pandemic made it all the more dangerous to protest. Yet Oklahomans still showed up. They showed up for a cause that people were so passionate about that it was worth catching COVID-19 to protest against.
And it wasn’t just a handful of people who showed up — hundreds, and at times thousands of people braved the pandemic to protest against racial inequities.
The precautions taken during the pandemic aren’t easy either, yet people still adhered to CDC guidelines as much as possible. Most protests required the wearing of masks in order to participate, and despite the scorching Oklahoma heat people adhered to the rules. They adhered while walking for miles chanting for racial justice; they adhered even when being tear gassed and pegged with rubber bullets; they adhered when their passion brought tears to their eyes.
Looking back at all the protests I covered, it was enlightening to see the heart and passion people protested with against racial injustice. They didn’t let the threat of one virus deter them from trying to defeat a much deadlier one: racism.
