Editor, The Transcript:
I read with regret the article this morning about the likelihood that Griffin Memorial Hospital in Norman may soon close and its services transferred elsewhere. The elsewhere is currently unknown but wherever that may be a new $90 million dollar facility is likely to be built. By the way that pot of money has already been identified and doesn't require a local match. No wonder other cities in Oklahoma want our Griffin services.
Even more disturbing to me was the blasé attitude taken by some of our elected leadership when asked by the reporter what they think about the possibility Griffin may be shuttered. The mayor and one county commissioner seemed resigned to the loss in Norman of Oklahoma's most important, largest and best mental health treatment facility.
Why be so ho-hum? If nothing else there are over two hundred jobs at stake, most of them being professional and almost all white collar. I've seen the time city leaders and especially our chamber of commerce would do back flips, among other things, to attract ANY NEW JOBS TO OUR TOWN.
Come on leaders ... lead. Fight to retain Griffin here, where it has been for over 100 years. Yes I know developers can hardly wait to get their hands on the prized and valuable land situated in near east Norman. New sub-divisions and probably more strip malls are already being planned as though Norman's infrastructure is not already stressed by water, sewer, road, public safety and other responsibilities cities must provide.
Instead of the City Council arguing over whether our fair city needs a Bearcat vehicle, or how to stop a turnpike out by Thunderbird, or a myriad of other items how about a big meeting with county, chamber, university, career tech and plain old citizens to figure out how to block this steal.
Cal Hobson
Norman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.