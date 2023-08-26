Welcome to Norman and contrary to some of what you have printed, heard or imagined Norman is still by far the most attractive community in Oklahoma, a city I was lucky enough to represent in the Oklahoma Legislature for 28 years, 12 in the House and 16 in the Senate including a stint as President Pro Tempore of that body from 2003-2005.
A lifelong friend of mine and perhaps now Oklahoma's premier senior citizen, banker, thinker, writer and donor to every good cause imaginable, Gene Rainbolt, often told me, and still does, a state cannot be a great state without a great comprehensive public university, advice I always thought of when helping with funding and policy considerations heard in the Legislature from 1978 to 2006. Many of those years were good, if not great, for higher education and you have heard about much of that from current Chair of OU's regents, Natalie Shirley, also an Oklahoman I've known for almost a quarter of a century. Regent Shirley recently responded to a lengthy piece in the Wall Street Journal criticizing OU and other public universities for spending too much from 2002 to 2022.
I have only direct knowledge about the period 2002-2006 when I was leader of the senate so let me offer for your readers' consideration the following: (1). I authored and we passed the largest higher education building and modernization bond issue in state history in 2005 totaling $500 million dollars. It was long overdue, being only the 3rd comprehensive plan since statehood in 1907 and all of the research, teaching and scholarly enhancements included in the package are in use and paid for today at all of our 27 higher education campuses. (2). Separately, at OU, we funded and fully paid for the National Weather Center, which anchors the South Base Research Complex and opened it in 2006. The year before the Noble Natural History Center came on line and also was fully paid for from the generous Noble Family of Ardmore donation and two matching revenue streams from the legislature.
All that is just some of the good news but let me, in fairness to the WSJ, explain some of the bad. From 2011 until 2022 the legislature cut higher education funding 29% which forced regents, donors and others to make up the difference which fortunately they have and it is affirmed in the extensive Wall Street Journal piece. Of course the entire Rainbolt Family has led the way in this effort along with thousands of others who know the importance of moving OU forward, not backward, which if left to their own devices and priorities, is exactly where the Republican dominated legislature and executive branch would leave it.
Space precludes me from commenting today about community elected leadership, or in the minds of many the lack thereof, but perhaps an appropriate subject for a future edition.
