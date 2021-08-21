Longtime restaurateur Hal Smith came to OU in hopes of leaving with a law degree. He had some lawyers in his family and thought that would be a worthwhile career.
Somehow, having fun while working in the restaurant business got in the way of the legal pursuit. He hadn’t thought of work and fun together until his mother asked him if he enjoyed restaurant work.
“I still wake up and can’t wait to get there,” the 75-year-old Smith told the Norman Rotary Club last week. “People ask me when I’m going to retire, and I say, ‘No way.’”
• • •
Smith recounted his journey from elementary school busboy in a small diner near his boyhood home on Lake Murray to the 90 restaurants in the Hal Smith Restaurant Group.
His company today has about 7,000 employees and will do $300 million in sales this year.
“It’s been a wonderful ride. The people of Oklahoma have been great.”
• • •
Although he’s been based in Norman for more than 30 years now, Smith has worked in top-level management positions around the country for different restaurant corporations and has owned franchises. Those players included Steak and Ale, Pillsbury, Chi-Chi’s and Chili’s. Later, he was a five-state franchisee for Outback.
His start came as a student employee at Across the Street restaurant, a Boyd Street institution famous for great French fries, cold beer and the start of comedian Argus Hamilton’s career.
“I learned a lot about myself and a lot about people there,” he said.
• • •
From there, it was management at Crosstimbers, a classy steakhouse on Norman’s south side. Smith had purposely mimicked some of the popular Steak and Ale’s recipes and culture. The president of Steak and Ale happened to be in Crosstimbers and took note of the similarities. He asked Smith about it.
“He’s either going to sue me or hit me,” Smith said. “He said, ‘You ripped me off with class. Here’s my card if you every want to change jobs.’”
• • •
Later, Smith made the call and eventually became chairman and CEO of the company, succeeding the man who first noticed him at Crosstimbers.
Smith’s signature eateries today include Charleston’s, Louie’s, Pub W, The Garage, Upper Crust Pizza, Jimmy B’s, Hefner Grill, The Winston, Redrock Canyon, Smitty’s, El Huevo, Toby Keith’s in Bricktown, Hollie’s, Neighborhood Jam, Mama Roja, Mahogany, Notorious P.I.E and Metro Diner in Oklahoma City.
They were all shut down for 30 to 45 days during COVID’s early entry in spring 2020. Managers used the time to hone curbside and takeout practices.
“We were able to survive in pretty good shape,” he said.
• • •
Besides battling the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and changing consumer habits, Smith said finding and training talented workers is challenging. He called it a shrinking labor force and shrinking will to work.
“It’s very scary to try and find qualified people. The next generation doesn’t seem to quite get it,” he said.
Personally, he tries to focus on core values of integrity, spirituality, family, friends and physical and mental fitness.
“If I can develop those and balance them, then our business will do better,” he said.