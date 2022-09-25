The picture of the small barbecue stand near U.S. 77 Highway and Robinson Street in Norman is but a footnote in a historical kidnapping case.
It was here in July 1933 that kidnappers released Charles Urschel after nine days of captivity on a Texas ranch.
Machine Gun Kelly, likely with the help of his wife, Kathryn, had kidnapped the Oklahoma City oilman from the back porch of his Heritage Hills home, where he played cards with his wife and another couple.
They demanded ransom money from some of Urschel’s Oklahoma City contemporaries before dropping him off on the highway in Norman and giving him $10 for cab fare back to Oklahoma City, where he reunited with his family.
Memorabilia from the case — including ransom letters, photographs, newspaper clippings and other items — are on display in the Oklahoma Federal Judicial Learning Center and Museum in the old federal building and post office in downtown Oklahoma City.
A reception opening the exhibit was hosted last week with federal judges and others describing one of the Western District’s most memorable cases.
The judges and prosecutors got death threats during the trial. Of great interest to me was the letters between the judge and the Kelly’s teenage daughter in Asher.
The kidnap victim, Urschel, had arranged through the judge to fund her college scholarship. Quite a remarkable gesture from a kidnap victim.
The 1933 Barbecue stand photo from the Oklahoma Historical Society interests me, too.
It was no doubt facing the highway as signs point the way south and the mileage to Purcell, Pauls Valley, Davis, Ardmore, Marietta, Gainesville and Fort Worth.
Other signs on the small building advertise tobacco, cigarettes and homemade ice cream. Of more interest is the sign pointing the way to swimming at Crystal Lake, one mile north.
The small lake, most likely the one on the southwest corner of Rock Creek Road and U.S. 77, featured a sandy beach and motor boating.
It was across from the IOOF Cemetery and was off limits to kids like me who lived in that part of the city. A boat repair shop operated there well into the 1960s and beyond.
George “Machine Gun” Kelly was convicted of the kidnapping and other crimes.
He died of a heart attack in July 1954 at the federal prison in Leavenworth, Kansas. His wife, Kathryn Kelly, was released from prison in 1958 and died in 1985.
It’s not part of the exhibit, but a couple of other gangsters reportedly spent some time on Highway 77.
Local legend says Bonnie and Clyde stayed in the cabins behind the Hollywood Corner general store, bait shop and dance hall.
The Corner is now home to a small deli and music venue owned by Toby Keith, a Moore native, who now lives on a ranch close to the corner.
The store opened in 1925. Actor James Garner was rumored to have worked there as a gas station attendant when he was a teenager living in his hometown of Norman.
Western musicians Bob Wills, Merle Lindsey and Leon McAuliffe all played in the dance hall that had walls that hinged open to let the breeze flow through on hot summer nights.
