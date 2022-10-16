Editor’s note: This is a repeat of a column first published in the fall of 2018.
“But don’t forget who’s taking you home
And in whose arms you’re gonna be
So darlin’
Save the last dance for me.”
— The Drifters, 1960
The invitation for the Jubilee Dance Club’s fall gathering looked much like the others that have come over the years. Gather at 6:30 p.m. Dinner at 7:15 p.m. Dance to music by Kip Curtis. Black tie optional. The only difference was the invitation’s opening line: “Last Dance.”
The small club fought a declining membership for many years. Board members made the decision in the summer that — barring a surge in interest or an angel donor — the fall dance would be the club’s finale.
They’ll meet Oct. 13 at the NCED ballroom on Highway 9, and just before 10 p.m., Kip will play a special song and members will dance together for the final time.
It’s the second Norman dinner-dance club to close the books this year. The Holiday Dance Club announced earlier that it would also cease to exist at year-end.
Membership in one or more of the groups was once considered a rite of passage in Norman.
The clubs were by invitation only and counted physicians, lawyers, judges, bankers, dentists, deans, professors and business leaders among their ranks. A few parents and their adult children attended.
While Jubilee members enjoyed “Big Band” music, the Holiday Club brought in top-name regional groups twice a year.
The Holiday Club’s Christmas dance was formal but the summer dance was often shorts and plaid shirts for the men and summer dresses for the women. The first dance to go was the Holiday’s summer dance, a favorite of mine.
In both clubs, some members knew their steps. Others, like me, were amateurs that other members tolerated more as the evenings wore on.
Membership in such groups and other civic organizations seems to be on the decline. It represents a loss of social capital and civic engagement.
Sociologist Robert Putnam described the trend in his 2000 bestseller, “Bowling Alone.” Perhaps the sequel could be “Dancing Alone.”
It’s no secret personal interaction is falling by the wayside. Students on the OU campus wear headphones and stare at their phones while walking between classes.
We often go out of our way to text or email someone so we don’t have to talk to them or even visit them in person.
Customers can pick up items in the store, self-check out and never have to interact with another human. At Lowe’s, hardware customers can cut their own key, something once done manually by a clerk.
At the Post Office, packages can be mailed through a self-serve kiosk. Some banks prefer you use the ATMs. Gas pumps are automated.
Jubilee dancers first met in the Oklahoma Memorial Union ballroom, then the OCCE Forum, the University Club and later in the Postal Training Center’s Marriott Hotel. A 2002 roster listed 36 couples as active members.
Today, there are about half as many couples. Some have moved. Others have passed away or stopped participating due to health or the passing of their spouse.
Judi and Roy Knapp joined when Lyle and Mary Bess Gamel learned Roy owned a tuxedo and looked good in it.
Couples took lessons to be more confident on the dance floor.
The club’s go-to band for years has been Kip Curtis of Oklahoma City. He’s putting together some appropriate songs for his piano, bass, drum and saxophone quartet to play on the final night.
“I was really sorry to see that letter,” Curtis said. “You know it’s just a sign of the times. All of the dance clubs are losing their membership.
“It’s the people that are my age and older. There are fewer of us. The ballroom dancing mainly was the Big Band era and that’s what we play. We do mix it up. We try and put new songs in so it’s interesting to the younger couples but so far there are just not enough younger people to take up the slack.”
The Holiday Dance Club predates Jubilee and began some time in the late 1950s or early 1960s. Anne McCurdy recalls there were 75 couples who were members.
“The town didn’t have so many other things going on at Christmas,” she said. “This was the main Christmas event for Norman.”
Grant and Frances Ritchey were invited to join the club after they moved to Norman in 1965. As a young dentist coming to set up a practice this was a big deal for him.
“Remember, these were the heavy hitters of Norman,” he said. “You had to be invited to join.”
He remembers one night when Red Rice’s band was playing and Frances was doing the jitterbug while he was trying to follow.
“Frances was an excellent jitterbug dancer. People would watch her and it was just amazing.”
He recalls one Christmas dance where all of the couples were dancing and former University of Oklahoma coach Bud Wilkinson requested the band play “Joy to the Word.”
The band complied but it was the Three Dog Night version of “Joy to the World” instead of the more popular Christmas carol.
“He (Bud) started singing anyway and it wasn’t the right words, but he just kept singing anyway,” Ritchey recalled. “It was just magical.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.