September is National Recovery Month. “Recovery from what?” you might ask.
This is a time to celebrate the millions of people who have found recovery from substance use disorders and mental health issues.
This year’s theme is “Recovery is for Everyone — every person, every family, every community.” Rarely is there a family and community not affected by this serious health issue.
The most recent National Survey on Substance Use and Health from 2020 report that 40.3 million Americans aged 12 and older have a substance use disorder.
This is 14.5% of the population. In 2019, the results show that 22.35 million Americans aged 12 and older have a substance use disorder. Almost double the number of people have substance abuse disorders in the most recent survey which may be a result of the pandemic.
The National Alliance of Mental Illness reported:
• One in five U.S. adults experience mental illness each year.
• One in 20 U.S. adults experience serious mental illness each year.
• One in six U.S. youth aged 6-27 experience a mental health disorder each year.
• 50% of all lifetime mental illness begins by age 14 and 75% by age 24.
• Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among people ages 10-34.
We expect that substance use disorders and other mental health issues will continue to rise for years as a result of this shared traumatic event of the pandemic. However, recovery is possible.
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration defines recovery as a process of change through which individuals improve their health and wellness, live self-directed lives and strive to reach their full potential.
The dimensions of recovery include:
- Overcoming or managing one’s disease(s) or symptoms, and making informed, healthy choices that support physical and emotional well-being
- Having a stable and safe place to live
- Conducting meaningful daily activities, such as a job, school volunteerism, family caretaking, or creative endeavors, and the independence, income, and resources to take part in society
- having relationships and social networks that supply support, friendship, love, and hope
With recovery, people become stable, productive and empowered. Overall health improves — mentally, emotionally, physically and spiritually.
Broken relationships heal and trust is rebuilt. People find their way back to who they really are and who the are meant to be. Recovery is something to be celebrated.
The Virtue Center and Central Oklahoma Community Mental Health Center, along with other partners, are hosting a free community celebration of recovery from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 30 at 909 Alameda St. The event will include live music, food, family fun and resources.
For more information, contact Caleb Klusmeyer at cklusmeyer@thevirtuecenter.org or visit fb.me/e/1PZbgdUBW.
