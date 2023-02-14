Editor, The Transcript:
Valentine’s Day is upon us, let’s make it a date and meet at the ballot box.
Besides three city council races and a school board race, Norman Public Schools has submitted for our approval a transformative bond package that deserves our overwhelming support – all to be considered today, Feb. 14.
Norman has an outstanding track record of supporting our local schools. Time and again our community has come together in support of our current and future students. Our citizenry understands the value of a quality education, and how it unlocks the future for individuals. Public education levels the playing field and creates equal opportunities for our students to live out their dreams and realize their full potential.
Every day I work with businesses to see our economy grow and thrive. A key component to economic success is having a prepared and enthusiastic workforce. Now more than ever, we need Norman Public Schools to be equipped to educate our future workforce to take on the rapidly changing challenges in the global economy.
At our January meeting, the Norman Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors unanimously voted to support this Norman Public School bond package. Our members understand the direct connection between a well-educated populace and thriving businesses. Likewise, businesses crave certainty and want to locate in communities that support their schools.
The items in the school bond package were thoughtfully developed after engaging parents, students, teachers, and the community at-large. Every student and every school will benefit from this bond package, all without raising taxes. Not only do these projects enhance safety and security in our schools, but they also focus on the core instruction of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math – STEAM.
If adopted it will bring significant enhancements to our outstanding fine arts and athletic programs, the district's FFA program and the state’s premier immersive aviation program - The Oklahoma Aviation Academy, plus, many other investments that touch every corner of the district and all students.
Speaking of the Oklahoma Aviation Academy, the state has committed $20 million for this project, but it is totally contingent on this bond package passing, which includes our local match – so let us not leave that money on the table, only to be reallocated to another community.
State law requires school bonds to achieve at least 60% of the vote for passage. Also, state law does not allow local property taxes to be used for teacher salaries – take that up with your state legislator. Do not let complacency or misinformation determine the outcome of this election. Rather, let Norman lead the state in margin of victory for this school bond package. Let us continue to send a strong message that Norman supports its students and teachers, vote yes on the school bond!
Regardless of where you live in Norman, if you are a registered voter, you have every reason to make it to the polls today. Become an active participant in the public square. Our community will be better off when your voice is heard at the polls. Vote for kids and vote for Norman!
Show the love this Valentine's Day for our children. Get informed and vote Yes on Norman’s school bond package.
Scott Martin
Norman Chamber of Commerce president/CEO
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.