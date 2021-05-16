Thousands of University of Oklahoma graduates will finally get the chance to walk across the stage this weekend.
The pandemic will forever join the classes of 2020 and 2021. It’s a historic occasion, but not quite as significant as the graduation that took place in the football stadium 70 years ago this summer.
Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher, the first Black student to be admitted and graduate from the OU College of Law, was a member of the Class of 1951. It took a United States Supreme Court ruling on Jan. 12, 1948 for her to be admitted to the law school.
• • •
But even that ruling didn’t make it happen.
A week after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision, the state regents “created” a separate law school that was part of Langston University, where Sipuel Fisher had graduated in 1945. It had a three-person, part-time faculty made up of Oklahoma City lawyers, and would meet at the state Capitol.
Sipuel Fisher and her lawyers challenged the validity of such a law school, and eventually OU President George Cross admitted her for the summer of 1949, nearly three and a half years after first being denied the chance to learn.
• • •
OU historian David Levy, writing in “The University of Oklahoma, A History, Volume 2,” reports Sipuel Fisher was not the first choice. It was her brother, Lemuel, who the NAACP thought would be the ideal candidate to challenge and eventually desegregate OU’s graduate programs.
He was back home in Chickasha after World War II service. Lemuel told a gathering at the family home that he was ready to get an education and a career, and didn’t want to endure the challenge that was sure to come. He attended Howard University law school instead.
Ada Lois was the alternate candidate. Her parents, Travis and Martha, had fled the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921. Travis was put in a holding pen and the couple’s home was burned to the ground, Levy reports.
They moved to segregated Chickasha. Travis was a respected bishop of his church and Martha was a schoolteacher. Along the way, they taught their children the meaning of racism. Ada Lois said she was up for the challenge.
• • •
When Sipuel Fisher arrived at Monnet Hall for her Constitutional Law class, she made her way to the back row, behind a wooden rail, to the chair marked “Colored,” Levy writes. Her professor was none other than Maurice Merrill, the OU faculty member who had represented the state in opposing her admission on the sole basis of her race.
Fellow law students welcomed her. Some loaned her their notes from the two weeks of classes she missed. Some tutored her to get her caught up.
In time, Merrill became one of her favorite professors. The sign, indicating where she would sit was removed from the classroom, Levy writes.
• • •
She passed the state bar examination and practiced law for a few years before accepting a faculty appointment at Langston University.
In 1991, Sipuel Fisher and Cross, the president who first denied her admission, were the first recipients of honorary OU doctorates. The next year, Gov. David Walters appointed her to the OU Board of Regents. She died of cancer during her term as a regent.
In the quiet of summer mornings, when students and faculty are gone, my favorite campus spot is a small garden and bubbling fountain between Jacobsen and Carpenter halls.
An inscription on the garden plaque reads, “In Psalm 118, the psalmist speaks of how the stone that the builders once rejected becomes the cornerstone.”
The plaque also takes note of Sipuel Fisher’s struggle to get in the law school, which in 1949 was just a short walk away from the fountain.
A small sign, that has now been removed, asked visitors to show respect, something that took her years to gain from the State of Oklahoma.
