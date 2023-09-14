Rep. Danny Sterling
This year, we passed several bills related to public safety that I want to highlight.
House Bill 1390 extends the time at which a purchaser of a new or used motor vehicle, travel trailer, or commercial trailer must obtain registration and title for the vehicle or trailer, from 30 days to two months from the date of purchase. The measure allows a temporary license plate to be valid for two months.
House Bill 1590 raises the monthly 911 telephone fee from 75 cents to $1.25 for all services with the ability to dial 911, including landlines, beginning November 1, 2023. It also raises the amount of 911 telephone fees that are deposited into the Oklahoma 911 Management Authority Revolving Fund from 5 cents to 22 cents.
Proceeds from the increase in fees will be used to fund Next Generation 911 technology statewide. The distribution of revenue from 911 fees has also been modified. Eligible governing bodies are to be given a flat rate of $3,000 per month per public safety answering point. Of the remaining revenue, 10 percent will be distributed based on response area and 90 percent will be distributed based on population.
House Bill 1962 provides that any person 14, 15, and 16 years of age employed on a farm may apply for a farm permit authorizing the person to operate any Class D motor 10 2023 Session Highlights vehicle. The measure provides restrictions on operation of a motor vehicle while in possession of a farm permit.
House Bill 2010 requires any motorized vessel to have a carbon monoxide warning sticker in plain view to the interior of the vessel. The Department of Public Safety (DPS) is required to develop a carbon monoxide warning sticker and literature on the dangers of carbon monoxide and boating. Service Oklahoma is to provide the stickers and literature to vessel owners in annual registration materials at no cost.
House Bill 2011 directs Service Oklahoma to promulgate rules and procedures to establish an option for a biennial registration for all vehicles other than manufactured homes, vehicles with a permanent non-expiring license plate, and commercial vehicles registered pursuant to an installment plan.
House Bill 2684 provides that a person is guilty of endangerment of an emergency worker if a driver fails to change lanes into a lane that is not adjacent to a stationary emergency vehicle, maintenance vehicle, or licensed wrecker if the highway consists of two or more lanes. The penalty for endangerment of an emergency worker is punishable by a fine of $1,000 for a first offense and $2,500 for a second offense. The measure creates a penalty for aggravated endangerment of an emergency worker when the offense results in the injury or death of an emergency worker. The penalty is a fine of $5,000 if the offense resulted in injury and $10,000 if the offense resulted in the death of an emergency worker.
Senate Bill 623 continues the modernization of Oklahoma’s driver license delivery system by updating statutory references to reflect Service Oklahoma’s responsibilities regarding driver licenses and motor vehicle registration. Commercial and driver learner permits may now be issued for a period of one year instead of 180 days.
Service Oklahoma must require each driver education instructor applicant to submit to an electronic national criminal history record check, and applicants for a restricted commercial license must have held a driver license for at least one year and have a good driving record for the most recent two-year period. Persons applying to be a licensed operator must be a resident of the state for six months prior to submitting an application for a license to operate a designated Service Oklahoma location. Operators that move their primary residency outside of the state must notify Service Oklahoma and sell their license within 90 days. Any operator may sell his or her license within a five-year period beginning with January 1, 2023.
Senate Bill 37X establishes Service Oklahoma as a separate and distinct agency by removing it from under the auspices of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES). Service Oklahoma and OMES may enter into an agreement for the transfer of personnel from OMES to Service Oklahoma. No employee is to be transferred to Service Oklahoma except on the freely given written consent of the employee. All employees who are transferred to Service Oklahoma will not be required to accept a lesser grade or salary than presently received.
Next week, I’ll share the new laws on state government and state powers.
