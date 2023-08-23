Rep. Tom Cole
As you may have already heard, the United States Department of State is currently experiencing significant backlogs and delays in issuing both new and renewal passports. Due to this, if you plan to travel abroad in the coming weeks or months, please use the information and tips below to ensure you have an up-to-date passport.
First, before you make plans to travel internationally, check the expiration date on your passport. If it is set to expire soon, be sure to apply for a new passport or passport renewal several months in advance. Because of delays, the processing time for renewing your passport is currently taking a minimum of 10 to 13 weeks and the expedited time is seven to nine weeks. To follow updated processing times as they change and for frequently asked questions, go to travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports/how-apply/processing-times.html. To check the status of your passport including State Department processing times at the time they received your application, go totravel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports/need-passport/status.html if you applied in person or by mail, or sign in to your MyTravelGov account at caprovservice.state.gov/c1/www/customer-portal/ if you applied online.
There are several cases in which a person is required to apply for a passport in person. Adults applying for their first U.S. passport, children below the age of 16, children in the 16-17 age range, anyone whose previous passport was lost, stolen or damaged or anyone whose passport was issue more than 15 years ago must apply for a passport in person. For instructions for applying for a passport in person, visit travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports/need-passport/apply-in-person.html. To find the nearest facility where you can apply in person, go to iafdb.travel.state.gov.
If you are an adult and just need to renew your passport, you can do so at travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports/have-passport/renew.html. If you are a U.S. citizen and are physically located outside of the U.S., you must contact the U.S. embassy or consulate for the country you are located in.
Each embassy or consulate has different application processes and requirements. For resources to contact an embassy, visit travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports/need-passport/outside-us.html. To change your name or correct an error on your passport, please visittravel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports/have-passport/change-correct.html. And if your passport is lost or stolen, it is critical that you file a report soonest. You can do so at travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports/have-passport/lost-stolen.html.
As you begin planning your trip, it is also critical to be aware of entry requirements from countries around the globe. Many countries are now requiring U.S. citizens to have a passport that is valid for six months beyond the time of travel. If your passport does not meet the validation length requirements, you could be denied entry to a country you are visiting. The 27 countries located in Europe’s Schengen Area strictly enforce the six-month validity rule. The countries in this area can be found at www.schengenvisainfo.com/schengen-visa-countries-list/.
Finally, before your trip, make sure you visit https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/international-travel.html for important resources to protect yourself and your loved ones as you travel abroad. Enrolling in the Department of State’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) is a free service provided to travelers with the latest safety and security information, as well as current information about your destination. Enroll in STEP at step.state.gov/step/.
While my office cannot guarantee a desired outcome, we might be able to help by reaching out to the Department of State about your passport status if you find yourself with limited time before your planned travels. If you have questions or need assistance in the passport process, do not hesitate to contact my Norman office at 405-329-6500. Save travels!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.