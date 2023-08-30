Rep. Danny Sterling
The Legislature is focused on improving Oklahoma’s economy through economic development and business recruitment, and we approved several bills this year to aid these goals.
House Bill 1031X establishes the Oklahoma Homebuilder Program to fund urban and rural housing developments by providing loans to homebuilders with interest rates as low as zero percent. The measure also establishes the Oklahoma Increased Housing Program to create more affordable housing by allowing developers to apply for gap financing and homebuyers to apply for assistance in making down payments. The Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency will promulgate rules to administer both programs and provide yearly reports to members of the Legislature.
House Bill 1038X is an economic development appropriations of $145 million to Oklahoma Department of Commerce to provide site improvements and facility upgrades at an industrial park.
House Bill 1965 allows electric, telecommunications, and broadband providers to utilize existing above ground-electrical utility easements to provide or expand access to broadband services.
Senate Bill 13X amends the Quality Jobs Program to increase the number of years that a sports team may receive incentive payments from 15 years to 30 years.
Senate Bill 14X doubles the annual inducement cap for approved projects from $15 million to $30 million.
Senate Bill 39X appropriates $500,000 to the Health Care Workforce Training Commission to establish a grant program with Northwestern Oklahoma State University for the purpose of recruiting, educating, and stabilizing Oklahoma’s health care workforce. The measure also establishes a Statewide Recovery Special Account for the Health Care Workforce Training Commission.
Senate Bill 1176 modifies the incentive criteria for any investment rebate authorized pursuant to the Large-scale Economic Activity and Development Act of 2022 (LEAD Act). The measure lowers the new job requirement from 4,000 to 3,500 by year four and five of the rebate period. The measure also provides for the transfer of unencumbered funds in the LEAD fund to the General Revenue Fund if Oklahoma Department of Commerce does not have a binding investment commitment from a qualified company by April 15, 2023.
Senate Bill 1177 creates the Perform Act, which provides rebate payments to a business for 10 percent of its qualified capital expenditures from April 1, 2023, through July 1, 2032. To qualify, the business must submit an application to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce and have at least $1 billion in planned expenditures and meet certain new jobs thresholds. Overall, an eligible company could receive up to $180 million split between five payment periods if it meets the 1,400 cumulative jobs requirement.
A related measure, Senate Bill 1179, appropriates $180 million to the Perform Fund for the investment rebate program created in the Perform Act.
Next week, I’ll share details about bills related to public safety.
