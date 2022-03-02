STEAM is an educational approach to learning that uses science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics to guide student inquiry, dialogue and critical thinking.
I know this because I googled it. Yep, just call me the queen of internet research.
None of those things were my strong suits growing up. I could pass science and math classes, but I couldn’t really use them to solve problems… or so I thought. I was pretty much limited to drawing stick figures and I thought engineering involved guiding a train along the tracks.
Kids today are smarter than that, and fortunately, so am I. When I saw that the Pioneer Library System was teaching a STEAM class at The Well, I was curious. Was the class for kids, or was it something I could do?
The answer to both questions is, “Yes!”
“Any kind of learning activity that touches on STEAM skills is important because people don’t realize how much we really use those skills,” explained Library Associate David Brown. “You do things like put together a Lego set or follow a recipe which is essentially chemistry and you are in reality using STEAM skills.”
STEAM @ The Well: Lego Family Challenge program has been used by librarians at the Noble Public Library a few times over the years. In addition to Brown, Library Associates Kay Johnson and Maureen Pridgeon will present this program designed by the PLS Noble Public Library staff.
Essentially, it goes like this:
Step One: Groups [family or friends] work together to design and create something using Lego blocks based on instructions from the program presenters.
Step Two: Groups must finish the project within a specified time limit.
Step Three: After the time limit has expired, a group of judges score the creations and declare a winner for that round!
Step Four: Take down creations and reset to start Round Two and repeat for a total of three rounds of competition.
“The genesis of this program goes back a number of years,” Brown said. “We’ve done this at the Noble library a number of times, and people always have fun. Families work together, and we give out little prizes. It’s great team building and they have to come up with creative ideas.”
Brown said the program was on hold for a bit due to COVID, so he’s excited for this opportunity to try the program in a new space.
“We recently did a cooking class at The Well and it was successful,” Brown said.
All of the Cleveland County libraries are taking turns presenting different classes at The Well as part of the partnership with PLS.
“We thought this would be a fun Sunday afternoon activity for families and friends who want to group up and come have some fun,” Brown said. “If someone comes alone, we’ll match them with a group or let them work alone.”
STEAM @ The Well: Lego Family Challenge is slated for 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 6 in the downstairs classroom, 210 S. James Garner Ave., Norman. Sign up online at thewellok.org/all-classes.