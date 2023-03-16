Sunshine Week, a yearly celebration of access to public information and open government, is being observed this week by news media organizations across the country, including The Transcript and parent company CNHI.
It promotes the importance of government transparency and accountability.
It coincides with the March 16 birthday of James Madison, fourth president of the United States and a framer of the Bill of Rights, which guarantees freedom of the press.
Madison was a fierce supporter of a free press as a watchdog over government.
Sunshine Week was launched in 2005 by the American Society of News Editors — now News Leaders Association — and has grown into an enduring initiative to promote open government.
The News Leaders Association has partnered with The Society of Professional Journalists to host the annual nationwide celebration of access to public information and what it means for you and your community.
It’s your right to know.
The Freedom of Information Act, often described as the law that keeps citizens “in the know” about their government, is the federal freedom of information law that requires the full or partial disclosure of previously unreleased or uncirculated information and documents controlled by the U.S. government, state, or other public authority upon request.
The law guarantees your right to know what’s going on, to access government information at school board meetings, city council meetings and other public meetings and through public records.
It allows us to witness decision making and ensures the democratic process functions properly.
On Monday, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced that his office had cleared a sizable backlog of Open Records requests. When Drummond took office on Jan. 9, his office had 66 unfulfilled Open Records requests, some of which were several years old.
His office has since eliminated the backlog of requests and fulfilled 34 additional requests.
“A transparent government begets a better government, as it exposes bad actors while attracting public officials who act with honesty and integrity,” he said.
We couldn’t agree more.
The Norman Transcript
