On Friday, the superintendent of Oklahoma City Public Schools announced the district would implement a masking policy for students and staff. Two days earlier, Santa Fe South Schools in Oklahoma City announced it, too, would require masks.
To be fair, OKCPS and Santa Fe South started school without masks and reversed course as quickly as COVID cases in Oklahoma schools multiplied among students in a matter of days.
Casady Schools and Heritage Hall, two private schools in north Oklahoma City, also will require masks this school year, as will schools in the Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City.
It appears the OKC private schools seemed to get the memo ahead of time that this deadly, viciously contagious new delta variant of COVID had eroded our collective confidence that the global pandemic had ended with the onslaught of highly effective vaccines against it.
Meanwhile, after issuing the strongest language to date about the expectation — not the “suggestion”— for masking at school, Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education voted to authorize potential lawsuits to challenge Senate Bill 658, the piece of legislation passed in May and signed quickly by Gov. Kevin Stitt that banned mask mandates in schools and higher education.
How about Norman Public Schools? Have our district leaders gotten the message that some amount of mitigation measures were still required under the purview of school administration — and not optional?— to keep our students and school personnel safe? Are they watching as the chips fall and larger districts pave the way to establish mask mandates?
If this month’s NPS school board meeting is any indication, we’re once again starting the school year, like the 2020-2021 year, with words and not deeds.
But unlike last year, our NPS children and teachers will not be afforded the option to implement a school-wide mitigation mask mandate if the virus situation calls for it. and a state law makes that even harder — but not impossible — for the school district to circumvent.
It’s true that SB 658, passed in the waning hours of the legislative session this spring, seeming to herald progress against the novel coronavirus, as much as it did an intransigence to the realities in science and public health tenets.
But now, in August, new COVID-19 cases are creeping perilously close to the heights of the pandemic in our state last December and January. Our hospitals are quickly reaching capacity, diverting new cases out of state.
In one case, a COVID patient in Oklahoma had to be sent over a thousand miles away to Boise, Idaho. Our pediatricians, in particular, and our state’s pediatric hospital are bursting at the seams with winter-time viruses like RSV that also threaten capacity to treat COVID patients.
Common sense tells us that the uptick in airborne viruses comes as mask mandates ended.
Here in Norman, with loopholes and flaws in SB 658 coming to light and resistance to the same prohibition on masks springing forth from major Texas school districts, the lack of creativity of our school leaders in doing an end run or, better yet, directly challenging the merits of a bill like SB 658 is stunning.
After last year, though, it is not at all surprising.
It is encouraging to see NPS offer vaccine clinics at school sites where students are eligible and at times when parents who also may be unvaccinated will be with them.
But vaccines are not enough, unfortunately. The CDC has been clear about one thing: masks are just as important now as ever. Even with vaccines.
NPS, your peer districts are showing you how it’s done. Don’t let us down now.